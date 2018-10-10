YOUTH CROSS COUNTRY: Flowing like a River

× Expand Submitted photo Alton Middle School eighth-grader River Wrischnick qualified for the IESA Class 3A state boys cross counry meet on Saturday at Maxwell Park in Normal by placing 13th in a sectional meet at Chatham last week.

For the first time in three years, the Alton Middle School boys cross country team has a state qualifier.

Eighth-grader River Wrischnick will represent the Jr. Redbirds at the IESA Class 3A state cross country meet on Saturday at Maxwell Park in Normal. He will be also the only Riverbend area competitor at the state event.

The 3A boys race is scheduled for 1:15 p.m.

Wrischnick qualified for state by placing 13th with a time of 11:57.64 at the 3,000-kilometer Class 3A Sectional I meet at South Community Park last Saturday in Chatham. The top five individuals not on a state-qualifying team automatically advance out of sectionals.

Alton placed sixth with 158 points in sectionals, but didn't qualify as a team. Connor Fassler, Victor Humphrey, Alex Macias, Nathan Bartlett, Simon McClain and Parker Mayhew also competed for the Jr. Redbirds.

Wrischnick will be competing at state for the first time. He's the first AMS runner since Cassius Havis, now a junior with the Alton High cross country team, to qualify for state.

Earlier in the season, Wrischnick helped Alton win the Granite City Middle School Invitational. He was the team's top finisher, placing third with a 12:34.