YOUTH CROSS COUNTRY: Jr. Redbirds flying high

Victor Humphrey, River Wrischnick and Christian Kotzmanis pose after their Alton Middle School boys cross country team won the Granite City Invitational on Aug. 31.

The Alton Middle School boys cross country team won the Granite City Middle School Invitational on Aug. 31 at Wilson Park in Granite City.

The Junior Redbirds placed first out of eight teams with 39 points. They won the meet by two points over Edwardsville Lincoln.

River Wrischnick was AMS' top finisher, placing third with a 12:34 in the 3,000-kilometer race. Connor Fassler placed sixth with a 12:55, Victor Humphrey came in eighth with a 12:56 and Simon McClaine finished ninth with a 12:57. Parker Mayhew (13th), Christian Kotzamanis (19th) and Noah Gallivan (22nd) were the other finishers for the Jr. Redbirds.

