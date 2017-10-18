YOUTH FOOTBALL: JFL program thriving at EA-WR

× Expand Submitted photo Pictured is the eighth grade JFL Oilers from East Alton-Wood River. They went 9-0 on the season in the South Central Conference JFL League and added a win over the Bethalto eighth grade squad to go 10-0 overall.

In 2011, East Alton-Wood River started a feeder program for football and joined the South Central Conference JFL League.

This was an effort spearheaded by Bob Englar, Jamey Westbrook, Mike Ragusa, Joe Parmentier, among others. That group of kids that started playing JFL football are now juniors and seniors for the Oilers.

Last year, they went 6-3 during the regular season and then lost to state runner-up Carlinville in the first round of the Class 4A playoffs. This year besides making the playoffs, they are looking forward to advancing. Winning is contagious, and thanks to these Oilers, the current JFL players have a very bright future.

This year’s eighth grade class finished the season with a perfect 9-0 record in the SCC JFL League. They also defeated Civic Memorial’s eighth grade team as an added game to give them an overall record of 10-0.

What is most encouraging is how much improvement they have had since their fifth and sixth grade years where they finished 2-6. Not only did the eighth grade Oilers go undefeated for the season, they did it in dominating fashion. They outscored their opponents 423-78 over the course of the season.

After seeing improvements in every season, the kids became believers and they fell in love with the game. This year’s eighth grade team was coached by Tim Donohoo, Chris Wilson and Mark Gilkey.

“I will never forget the 3 years that I spent coaching these boys. They are a great group of kids, with fearless attitudes, and they are going to be a joy to watch on Friday nights,” Donohoo said. “Last year’s eighth grade team also finished at 9-0, so the hype of seeing these two teams emerge as one is very exciting.”

This year’s seventh grade team was coached by Scott Slayden, Aaron Robinson and Jamey Westbrook, the president of the EA-WR JFL program. The seventh grade team also had a remarkable season finishing with a 6-4 overall record.

After only winning 3 games total in fifth and sixth grade, they made leaps and gains this season and expect to be even better next season as they lost a couple of close games this year.

The fifth and sixth grade teams have also put in the hard work this season. Although the outcome isn’t what the coaches hoped for, these kids received valuable experience and have a lot of potential moving forward. The sixth grade Oilers were coached by Troy Gibson, Jason Gerner and Mike Wallendorf. The fifth grade Oilers were coached by Jamey Westbrook, Jake Sullivan, Brian Murphy and Dustin Brown.

In addition to our football program, we have a cheerleading program that is led by Jamie Minner and Nikki St. Peters. These girls deserve a lot of credit for their spirit and dedication to the teams.

Submitted by Tim Donohoo