YOUTH FOOTBALL: Junior achievement

Bobby Everage knows what it takes to be part of an undefeated football team.

When he was a junior at Alton High in 1970, he helped the Redbirds finish 10-0.

Now, he has coached the Alton Middle School seventh-grade football team to three straight undefeated seasons.

“It takes hard work and that’s how you get success,” said Everage, who earned All-American honors at running back 48 years ago. “You got to put in the work. If we can put in the work, there’s nothing but the next step (to get better).”

The Jr. Redbirds’ seventh-graders finished their season at 9-0 after cruising past CBC of St. Louis 36-2 on Oct. 13 at Public School Stadium. The program has won 39 straight games.

After the contest, Everage was all smiles after reading a banner that read “Undefeated 2018 Alton Middle School Jr. Redbirds Football.”

“It’s wonderful,” Everage said.

AMS’ eighth-grade team had a chance to finish with its first unbeaten season in 16 years when it faced CBC later that afternoon. But the Jr. Cadets were too much to handle for the Jr. Redbirds as they won 30-14. Alton finished at 8-1.

“I told them there’s nothing to be ashamed of,” coach Terry Mitchell said. “8-1 is a great season.”

Everage said the outstanding seasons from the AMS programs will give a boost of confidence to the high school team, which qualified for the state playoffs for the second straight year after beating Granite City 45-9 on Oct. 12 at Public School Stadium.

“Looking at the last three years, Alton High’s got a good feeder program,” Everage said. “Look out for Alton High in the near future. We’re going to be back on top again.”

Mitchell said it’s important for the middle school players to get prepared for the high school level.

“That’s our job as middle school coaches,” he said. “Wins and losses come if you’re doing the right thing to get there. We have to teach them how to block, how to tackle and how to be aggressive. All of that is going to blend in as they go into the next level and they’re going to be even better.”

Everage’s team had plenty of weapons this season, including a pair of his relatives -- great nephew J’Shawn Everage and second cousin Johnny Everage. Johnny finished with four touchdowns and J’Shawn scored a touchdown on the opening drive of the game.

“They’re tough because they work hard,” Bobby Everage said. “I don’t give it to them. They work hard for their positions and they have a heart like me. I’m a competitor.”

The Jr. Redbirds also had an outstanding season from Cole McKey, who has already been rated as one of the top middle school quarterbacks in the country.

“In 2024, you’re going to see him at Notre Dame somewhere,” Everage said. “He’s a smart kid. I’m thankful to have him. I had him for two years. He ended up with probably 37 touchdowns and over 3,000 yards passing.”

McKey, a seventh grader, said he’s happy to play for an undefeated team for the second straight year.

“It’s awesome because in the first five years of my football career, I didn’t have an undefeated team,” he said. “We were always losing. It’s amazing to be a part of these teams.”