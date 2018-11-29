YOUTH GIRLS BASKETBALL: Statebound Jr. Redbirds

× Expand Photo by Theo Tate The Alton Middle School seventh-grade girls basketball team poses with its sectional trophy on Wednesday. The Jr. Redbirds beat Cahokia Wirth in the sectional finals at Edwardsville Liberty Middle School to advance to the IESA Class 7-4A state tournament this weekend.

After the Alton Middle School seventh-grade girls basketball team celebrated a sectional championship on Wednesday, Kiyoko Proctor was wiping away tears.

But they were happy tears.

"It feels great," Proctor said. "It's awesome. I can't even explain it."

The Jr. Redbirds qualified for the IESA Class 7-4A state tournament by beating the Cahokia Wirth Warriors 49-45 in the Sectional 8 championship game at Liberty Middle School in Edwardsville.

It's the first time AMS has qualified a girls basketball team to state. The school had qualified for state in boys basketball three times, twice in the eighth-grade level (2010, 2018) and once in the seventh-grade level (2015).

Alton remains undefeated at 21-0 and will play Brooks Junior High of Harvey (15-1) at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in a first-round game of the Class 7-4A state tournament at Brooks Middle School in Bolingbrook. A win over Brooks on Saturday will advance the Jr. Redbirds to the semifinals at 5 p.m. Saturday. The championship and third-place games are scheduled for Dec. 6.

"We work hard together and we feel like we're sisters," Proctor said.

Harvey beat Lockport Oak Prairie 29-21 in a sectional championship game at Prairie-Hills Junior High on Wednesday.

Proctor helped her team clinch a state berth by scoring 20 points, including four free throws down the stretch.

Wirth rallied to tie the game at 45-45 with 34 seconds left in the game before Proctor took over. She was fouled with 10.5 seconds left, then hit the first free throw to break the 45-45 tie. She later nailed two technical free throws and another free throw to complete the scoring.

"It was a lot of pressure and I kind of got nervous when I was shooting them," Proctor said.

Amyracle Hardimon scored 13 points, Jarius Powers finished with seven, Amani Leonard added six and Tayen Orr scored three for AMS, which ended Wirth's season at 13-3.

"They were a good team," Powers said of Wirth. "They had good defense. It was a really competitive team. We had to give it our all to beat them."

Proctor scored a total of 61 points in postseason play. She finished with 20 against Jacksonville and 21 against Quincy in the Regional 15 tournament last week at Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto.

"I think she is a great player," Hardimon said. "I love her so much."

Rounding out the team are Jariah Webster, Jaliyah Wallace, Jasmine Davis, Ziah Jones, Meyonna Banks, Eyona Jordan, Trista White, Ta'Mear Gordon, Faith Richardson and Kharma West. Jeff Harris is the head coach and Amber Gieseking is the assistant.

The Jr. Redbirds defeated Quincy 31-28 last week in the Regional 15 title game to advance to sectionals.

Orr credits Harris for the team's outstanding season.

"He's nice," she said. "He works us hard and he helps us in practice to get better and better."

Now, the Jr. Redbirds hope to end their season with a state title. They are three wins away of doing just that.

"That will be really nice," Leonard said. "That's a dream come true."