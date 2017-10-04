Youth movement

× Expand Photos by Theo Tate Edwardsville junior Blake Burris makes a putt during the Dick Gerber Invitational on Sept. 22 at Oak Brook Golf Club. (Right) Edwardsville sophomore Trevor Laub fires a tee shot during the Dick Gerber Invitational on Sept. 22 at Oak Brook Golf Club.

Edwardsville boys golf coach Adam Tyler is already excited about the 2018 season.

Even though they will lose five golfers to graduation, the Tigers will have plenty of returners for next fall, including juniors Zach Trimpe and Blake Burris, sophomores Trevor Laub and Ian Bailey, and freshman Hayden Moore.

Edwardsville has seven juniors, two sophomores and seven freshmen on its squad.

“It’s a really good problem to have not knowing who is going to be in your top six,” Tyler said. “We’re constantly having kids compete for their spots. Ultimately, it’s a very competitive program that we have and it’s been that way for years and years and for decades before I got here. It’s the same. Nothing has really changed. We have kids who come into the program and they expect to win and they’re vying for some of those spots on the JV and varsity team.”

The underclassmen helped Edwardsville turn in a strong regular season. The Tigers won the Southwestern Conference and Madison County tournaments, the Dick Gerber and Mattoon Invitationals and Alton Tee-Off Classic and had top-five finishes at the Quincy, Pekin, and St. Viator tournaments. They also finished 6-0 in conference matches.

Edwardsville was scheduled to compete in the Class 3A Belleville East Regional on Tuesday at Clinton Hills Golf Course. A year ago, the Tigers won a regional championship, placed second in sectionals and finished in a tie for sixth at the state tournament.

Trimpe and Blake Burris led a strong junior group that includes Parker Griffiths, Ben Basarich, Aaron Young, Ben Patterson, and Spencer Gillespie. Trimpe, who competed with the 2015 EHS’ squad that finished fourth at state, earned a medal at the SWC Tournament on Sept. 26 after finishing sixth with a 77. Burris, who competed in the state tournament last year, picked up a medal at the Dick Gerber Invitational on Sept. 22 after placing eighth with a 76.

“We’re not looking to next year right now, and I’m not looking forward to next year,” Tyler said. “I don’t want to lose the seniors we have right now, but ultimately it happens and it will be fun to see over the next year what happens with those six, seven, eight juniors that we have. They’re all great kids and they’re great people. It’s fun to be around them.”

Laub and Bailey have enjoyed successful sophomore seasons. Earlier in the season, they earned medals in the large-school division of the Madison County Tournament on Aug. 17. Bailey also medaled at the Alton Tee-Off Classic and the Dick Gerber Invitational.

“They’ve been doing that for most of the year,” Tyler said. “I was really happy with Ian because for the last couple of weeks, he’s been struggling and it’s kind of a grind for him. For him to come out and shoot a 77 (at the Dick Gerber Invitational) was really good. Trevor is a player. He expects to do better and he wants to do better.”

Moore has been the Tigers’ top freshman for most of the season. He shot a 79 at the Dick Gerber Invitational.

“Hayden has been playing really well and he deserved to have a spot to play,” Tyler said. “In his first varsity tournament, he shoots a 79. I’m really happy for him. He did a great job.”

The Edwardsville coach said before the season began, he preached to the freshmen that playing golf at the high school level can be challenging.

“We try to put as much pressure on them in practice as we can so that way whenever they’re in a match or in a tournament, hopefully there’s not as much pressure for them,” he said. “We try to tell them that the tournaments are no different than going out and playing on your own and try to play as relaxed as you can. (Hayden) is the type of the player who does that. He loves to compete and he goes out and plays the course.”

Ben Tyrrell, Tanner White, Lucas Verdun, Jon Ratterman, and Colin Loyet make up the Tigers’ senior class. As juniors, Tyrrell finished in a tie for seventh and White in a tie for 11th at the Class 3A state tournament in 2016. Ratterman was third in the team scoring at state for EHS last year, tying for 58th individually.

“Ultimately, I hate talking about it because they’re such a good group of kids and they’re kids you hate to lose,” Tyler said. “They’re good people, good kids and they’re great players. I prefer not to talk about it. I think it’s going to be a sad day when they go.”

But the Tigers will have a lot more happy days for years to come.

Follow AdVantage News Sports on Facebook and #AdVsports on Twitter