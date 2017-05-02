YOUTH TRACK AND FIELD: Alton Middle School eighth-grade boys, girls win conference titles

The Alton Middle School Jr. Redbirds track team celebrated a pair of titles at the Madison County Conference meet on Monday at Edwardsville High School.

AMS won eighth-grade championships in both both boys and girls divisions at the nine-team meet. The boys scored 165 points and the girls finished with 158.

Also, the Trimpe seventh-grade boys team won a conference title after placing first with 158 points and edging Edwardsville Liberty by five points.Kevontay Danser and Tim Johnson were among the top athletes for Jr. Redbirds in the eighth-grade boys division. They each placed first in three events.

Danser won the shot put and Johnson came out on top in the 400. Both helped the 4x100 and 4x400 relay teams pick up victories.

Also for the AMS eighth-grade boys, Devon Miller won the high jump and 110-meter hurdles, Joab Tobin placed first in the discus and Gerad Bruce came out on top in the 800.

In the eighth-grader girls division, Germayia Wallace and Addison Miller each won three events for the Jr. Redbirds. Wallace won the 200 and Miller placed first in the 400. They also helped the 4x200 and 4x400 teams win titles.

Alton also won the 4x100.

The Trimpe seventh-grade boys didn't win any events. The Royals were led by Evan Zobrist with second-place finishes in the triple jump, 110-meter hurdles and the 4x100.

Edwardsville Liberty placed second in the seventh-grade boys, eighth-grade girls and seventh-grade girls divisions.

Caleb Oberkfell and Wyatt Erber were the Panthers' top athletes in the seventh-grade boys division. Oberkfell won the high jump, 110-meter hurdles and 400 and Erber placed in the 800 and 1,600. Both helped the 4x400 pick up a win.

Other winners for Liberty were Payton Federman (seventh-grade girls triple jump), Gabbi Travernicht (eighth-grader girls triple jump), Kearsten Naney (seventh-grade girls discus), Delaney Kuhns (seventh-grade girls 100-meter hurdles, Madelyn Milburn (seventh-grade girls 1,600) and the seventh-grade boys 4x200.

The Alton seventh-grade boys got wins from Gage DePew (discus and shot put) and Marquan Knight (seventh-grade boys long jump). The seventh-grader girls got wins from Sinaya Bruce (high jump), Taylor Arnold (200) and the 4x100 and 4x200 teams.

Edwardsville Lincoln's winners were Jordan Brooks (seventh-grade boys triple jump), Nathan Norman (eighth-grade boys triple jump), Jerad Griffin (seventh-grade boys 100 and 200), Hannah Colbert (seventh grade girls shot put), Emily England (eighth-grade girls 800 and1,600), Olivia Baca (seventh-grade girls 400), Riley Knoyle (seventh-grade girls 800) and the seventh-grade boys 4x100.

Trimpe's eighth-grade boys team finished second to Alton and got a win from Mason Schlemer in the long jump. McKenzie Skaggs was Trimpe's lone champions in the eighth-grade girls meet, placing first in the 100-meter hurdles.

Also in the eighth-grade girls meet, East Alton's Jayden Ulrich won the shot put, discus and 100 and Lewis and Clark's Hannah Sechrest came out in the high jump and long jump.

Coolidge had two champions, both of them came in the eighth-grade boys division. Dominic Lovett won the 100 and 200 and Tony Sanchez finished first in the 1,600.

Roxana didn't have any champions. Justin Laws placed second in the shot put and discus in the seventh-grade boys division.

Alton, Trimpe, Lincoln, Liberty, Roxana, East Alton and Coolidge will return to Edwardsville High on May 13 to compete in the IESA Class AA sectional meet. Lewis and Clark will compete in the Class 1A sectional meet on May 6 at Southwestern High School.

