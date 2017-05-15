YOUTH TRACK AND FIELD: Alton Middle School eighth-grade boys, girls win sectional titles

Submitted photo
The Edwardsville Liberty seventh-grade girls track team won the IESA Sectional 38 title on Saturday at Edwardsville High School. The squad qualified for state in five events.
The Alton Middle School Jr. Redbirds track team turned in a solid performance at the IESA Sectional 38 meet on Saturday at the Winston Brown Track Complex at Edwardsville High School.
AMS won sectional titles in the 8th-grade boys and girls divisions and placed fourth in the 7th-grade girls and boys divisions.
The 8th-grade boys team scored 79 points and won the sectional by 14 points over Cahokia Wirth. The 8th grade girls team finished with 77.5 points and won the sectional by 20.5 points over Cahokia Wirth.
Alton won sectional championships in a total of four events – the 7th grade girls 4x200, 7th grade girls high jump (Sinaya Bruce), 8th grade girls discus (Lay'Lhany Davis) and 8th grade boys 800 (Gerald Bruce).
Also, the Edwardsville Liberty Panthers won a sectional crown in the seventh-grade girls division. They edged Cahokia Wirth 82-78 to win the title.
Liberty placed first in six events – the 7th grade girls 800 (Anna Singh), 7th grade girls discus (Kearsten Naney), 7th grade boys high jump (Caleb Oberkfell), 7th grade boys 1,600 (Wyatt Erber), 7th grade boys 800 (Erber) and 7th grade boys 4x400.
East Alton had a pair of sectional champions – Jayden Ulrich (8th grade girls shot put) and Marcus Odell (8th grade boys 1,600).
Edwardsville Lincoln had one sectional champion in Jillian Welsh in the 7th-grade girls 800.
Dominic Lovett of Coolidge won titles in the long jump and 200 and helped the 4x100 relay team pick up a win.
Alton, Liberty, Lincoln, Coolidge, East Alton, Roxana and Trimpe will have athletes competing at the IESA Class AA state track meet on Friday and Saturday at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. Here is the list of state qualifiers for each school:
Alton Jr. Redbirds
Sinaya Bruce, 7th grade girls high jump
Faith Atkins, 7th grade girls high jump
Addison Miller, 8th grade girls 400
Eva Schwaab, 8th grade girls 400
Germaiya Wallace, 8th grade girls 200
Mia McAfoos, 8th grade girls high jump, long jump
Lay'Lhany Davis, 8th grade girls discus
Olivia Ducey, 8th grade girls discus
Gage DePew, 7th grade boys shot put, discus
Marquan Knight, 7th grade boys long jump
Joab Tobin, 8th grade boys discus
Kavontay Samelton-Danser, 8th grade boys shot put
Kegan Bratton, 8th grade boys long jump, 200
Patrian Carter, 8th grade boys 100, 200
Tim Johnson, 8th grade boys 400
Gerald Bruce 8th grade boys 800
8th grade boys 4x400
8th grade boys 4x100
8th grade girls 4x100
8th grade girls 4x200
8th grade girls 4x400
7th grade girls 4x200
7th grade girls 4x100
7th grade boys 4x100
Coolidge Braves
Dominic Lovett, 8th grade boys long jump, 200, 100
8th grade boys 4x100
8th grade girls 4x100
East Alton Bullets
Jasmine Finley, 8th grade girls high jump
Jayden Ulrich, 8th grade girls shot put, discus
Brody Newberry, 8th grade boys shot put, long jump
Marcus Odell, 8th grade boys 1,600
Edwardsville Liberty Panthers
7th grade girls 4x100
7th grade girls 4x200
7th grade girls 4x400
8th grade girls 4x400
7th grade boys 4x400
Anna Singh, 7th grade girls 800
Kearsten Naney, 7th grade girls discus
Jasmin Rayner, 8th grade girls discus
Claire Harrison, 8th grade girls high jump
Delaney Kuhns, 7th grade girls 100 hurdles
Caleb Oberkfell, 7th grade boys long jump, high jump, 110 hurdles
Wyatt Erber, 7th grade boys 1,600, 800
Edwardsville Lincoln Wildcats
Jillian Welsh, 7th grade girls 800
Hannah Colbert, 7th grade girls shot put
Emiley England, 8th grade girls 1,600 and 800
Samantha Sanders, 8th grade girls discus
8th grade boys 4x100
7th grade boys 4x100
7th grade girls 4x400
7th grade girls 4x100
Roxana Shells
Reandalynn Blackburn, 8th grade girls discus
Trimpe Royals
McKenzie Staggs, 8th grade girls high jump
Jackalynn Woefel, 8th grade girls high jump
Harper Buhs, 8th grade girls long jump
Evan Zobrist, 7th grade boys 110 hurdles
Mason Schlermer, 8th grade boys long jump