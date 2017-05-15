YOUTH TRACK AND FIELD: Alton Middle School eighth-grade boys, girls win sectional titles

× Expand Submitted photo The Edwardsville Liberty seventh-grade girls track team won the IESA Sectional 38 title on Saturday at Edwardsville High School. The squad qualified for state in five events.

The Alton Middle School Jr. Redbirds track team turned in a solid performance at the IESA Sectional 38 meet on Saturday at the Winston Brown Track Complex at Edwardsville High School.

AMS won sectional titles in the 8th-grade boys and girls divisions and placed fourth in the 7th-grade girls and boys divisions.

The 8th-grade boys team scored 79 points and won the sectional by 14 points over Cahokia Wirth. The 8th grade girls team finished with 77.5 points and won the sectional by 20.5 points over Cahokia Wirth.

Alton won sectional championships in a total of four events – the 7th grade girls 4x200, 7th grade girls high jump (Sinaya Bruce), 8th grade girls discus (Lay'Lhany Davis) and 8th grade boys 800 (Gerald Bruce).

Also, the Edwardsville Liberty Panthers won a sectional crown in the seventh-grade girls division. They edged Cahokia Wirth 82-78 to win the title.

Liberty placed first in six events – the 7th grade girls 800 (Anna Singh), 7th grade girls discus (Kearsten Naney), 7th grade boys high jump (Caleb Oberkfell), 7th grade boys 1,600 (Wyatt Erber), 7th grade boys 800 (Erber) and 7th grade boys 4x400.

East Alton had a pair of sectional champions – Jayden Ulrich (8th grade girls shot put) and Marcus Odell (8th grade boys 1,600).

Edwardsville Lincoln had one sectional champion in Jillian Welsh in the 7th-grade girls 800.

Dominic Lovett of Coolidge won titles in the long jump and 200 and helped the 4x100 relay team pick up a win.

Alton, Liberty, Lincoln, Coolidge, East Alton, Roxana and Trimpe will have athletes competing at the IESA Class AA state track meet on Friday and Saturday at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. Here is the list of state qualifiers for each school:

Alton Jr. Redbirds

Sinaya Bruce, 7th grade girls high jump

Faith Atkins, 7th grade girls high jump

Addison Miller, 8th grade girls 400

Eva Schwaab, 8th grade girls 400

Germaiya Wallace, 8th grade girls 200

Mia McAfoos, 8th grade girls high jump, long jump

Lay'Lhany Davis, 8th grade girls discus

Olivia Ducey, 8th grade girls discus

Gage DePew, 7th grade boys shot put, discus

Marquan Knight, 7th grade boys long jump

Joab Tobin, 8th grade boys discus

Kavontay Samelton-Danser, 8th grade boys shot put

Kegan Bratton, 8th grade boys long jump, 200

Patrian Carter, 8th grade boys 100, 200

Tim Johnson, 8th grade boys 400

Gerald Bruce 8th grade boys 800

8th grade boys 4x400

8th grade boys 4x100

8th grade girls 4x100

8th grade girls 4x200

8th grade girls 4x400

7th grade girls 4x200

7th grade girls 4x100

7th grade boys 4x100

Coolidge Braves

Dominic Lovett, 8th grade boys long jump, 200, 100

8th grade boys 4x100

8th grade girls 4x100

East Alton Bullets

Jasmine Finley, 8th grade girls high jump

Jayden Ulrich, 8th grade girls shot put, discus

Brody Newberry, 8th grade boys shot put, long jump

Marcus Odell, 8th grade boys 1,600

Edwardsville Liberty Panthers

7th grade girls 4x100

7th grade girls 4x200

7th grade girls 4x400

8th grade girls 4x400

7th grade boys 4x400

Anna Singh, 7th grade girls 800

Kearsten Naney, 7th grade girls discus

Jasmin Rayner, 8th grade girls discus

Claire Harrison, 8th grade girls high jump

Delaney Kuhns, 7th grade girls 100 hurdles

Caleb Oberkfell, 7th grade boys long jump, high jump, 110 hurdles

Wyatt Erber, 7th grade boys 1,600, 800

Edwardsville Lincoln Wildcats

Jillian Welsh, 7th grade girls 800

Hannah Colbert, 7th grade girls shot put

Emiley England, 8th grade girls 1,600 and 800

Samantha Sanders, 8th grade girls discus

8th grade boys 4x100

7th grade boys 4x100

7th grade girls 4x400

7th grade girls 4x100

Roxana Shells

Reandalynn Blackburn, 8th grade girls discus

Trimpe Royals

McKenzie Staggs, 8th grade girls high jump

Jackalynn Woefel, 8th grade girls high jump

Harper Buhs, 8th grade girls long jump

Evan Zobrist, 7th grade boys 110 hurdles

Mason Schlermer, 8th grade boys long jump