YOUTH TRACK AND FIELD: East Alton's Ulrich wins IESA shot put title

Jayden Ulrich became East Alton Middle School's first state track champion on Friday.

The eighth-grader won a Class 8AA title in the shot put with a throw of 36 feet, 10.75 inches at the IESA state meet at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. Ulrich was the lone athlete from the Riverbend area to win a state championship in the two-day state meet.

Ulrich also earned her second all-state medal. Last year, she placed second in the shot put in the Class 7A state meet.

A week ago, Ulrich qualified for state in the shot put by winning the event with a 36-6.5 in the Sectional 38 meet at Edwardsville High School.

On Friday, she beat Champaign Jefferson's Meagan Wyss by over a foot to win the shot put.

Ulrich also competed in the discus at state, but finished 29th overall.

The Alton eighth-grade girls team, which won a sectional title last week, placed in three events in the Class 8AA division. The 1,600-meter relay team placed seventh in 4:19.38, the 800-meter relay squad finished eighth in 1:53.05 and Addison Miller came in eighth in the 400 in 1:03.59.

Alton placed fourth in the 4x2 with a 1:54.35 in the Class 7AA girls division. The relay team won a sectional title last week.

Also for Alton, Gage DePew earned a pair of all-state medals, placing sixth in the discus in 119 feet, 5 inches and eighth in the shot put in 37-10.75 in the Class 7AA boys division. He won the discus and placed second in last week's sectionals.

Caleb Oberkfell, a seventh-grader from Edwardsville Liberty, finished seventh in the high jump in 5-4 in the Class 7AA boys meet. He placed first in the event in last week's sectionals.

Hannah Colbert was Edwardsville Lincoln's lone all-state medalist, placing second in the shot put in 31-11.5 in the Class 7AA girls division.

Coolidge eighth-grader Dominic Lovett earned a pair of medals in the Class 8AA boys division, finishing third in both the 100 (11.64 seconds) and 200 (23.13 seconds).