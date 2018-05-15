YOUTH TRACK AND FIELD: East Peoria-bound

The Alton Middle School Jr. Redbirds captured a pair of sectional titles at the IESA Sectional 40 meet on Saturday at the Winston Brown Track Complex at Edwardsville High School.
AMS won the seventh-grade boys and the eighth-grade girls divisions. The seventh-grade boys team scored 79 points and won the sectional by 22 points over East St. Louis Clark. The eighth-grader girls team finished with 83 points and won the sectional by 5 points over Edwardsville Liberty.
Alton won sectional championships in a total of seven events – the seventh-grade boys 4x100, the eighth-grade girls 4x200, seventh-grade boys 110-meter hurdles (Evan Dugger), eighth-grade boys discus (Gage DePew), eighth-grade girls 100 (Adrenna Snipes), eighth-grade girls 200 (Snipes) and the eighth-grade girls long jump (Taylor Arnold).
Edwardsville Liberty also brought home seven sectional titles. The Panthers came out on top in the seventh-grade boys shot put (Luke Williams), seventh-grade boys 4x400, eighth-grade boys 1,600 (Wyatt Erber), eighth-grade girls 1,600 (Grace Witt), eighth-grade girls 800 (Anna Singh), eighth-grade girls 4x400 and seventh-grade girls 1,600 (Olivia Coll).
Edwardsville Lincoln won sectional titles in the eighth-grade girls discus (Gabby Saye), seventh-grade girls long jump (Paige Sanders), seventh-grade girls 4x100, seventh-grade boys 800 (Owen Gruben) and the seventh-grade boys 1,600 (Gruben).
Trimpe had a pair of sectional champions – Melvin Hodge (eighth-grade boys discus) and Olivia Goodman (seventh-grade girls discus).
Roxana also had two sectional champions – Ashton Noble (seventh-grade boys discus) and Justin Laws (eighth-grade boys discus).
Coolidge won a sectional title in the eighth-grade girls 4x100.
Alton, Liberty, Lincoln, Coolidge, Roxana, Trimpe and Lewis and Clark will have athletes competing at the IESA Class AA state track meet on Friday and Saturday at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. Here's a list of state qualifiers for each school:
Alton Jr. Redbirds
Taylor Arnold, eighth-grade girls long jump
Gage DePew, eighth-grade boys discus
Evan Dugger, seventh-grade boys 110-meter hurdles
Jayda Duke, seventh-grade girls high jump
Keith Gilchrese, seventh-grade boys long jump, 200
Khaliyah Goree, seventh-grade girls 400
Tamiyah Hammond, eighth-grade girls shot put
Antonia Phillips, seventh-grade girls 800
Renee Raglin, eighth-grade girls 100, 200
Adrenna Snipes, eighth-grade girls 100, 200
8th grade girls 4x100
8th grade girls 4x200
8th grade girls 4x400
8th grade boys 4x200
7th grade girls 4x100
7th grade girls 4x200
7th grade boys 4x100
7th grade boys 4x400
Coolidge Braves
Maurice Dotson, seventh-grade boys 110-meter hurdles
Karen Willaredt, seventh-grade girls discus
7th grade boys 4x100
8th grade girls 4x100
Edwardsville Liberty Panthers
Sydney Chong, seventh-grade girls 800
Olivia Coll, seventh-grade girls 1,600
Wyatt Erber, eighth-grade boys 1,600
Sydney Harris, eighth-grade girls shot put, discus
Katilyn Naney, eighth-grade girls shot put, discus
Anna Singh, eighth-girls girls 800
Ava Whittaker, seventh-grade girls 400
Luke Williams, seventh-grade boys shot put
Grace Witt, eighth-grade girls 1,600
7th grade boys 4x100
7th grade boys 4x400
8th grade girls 4x200
8th grade girls 4x400
8th grade boys 4x100
8th grade boys 4x200
8th grade boys 4x400
Edwardsville Lincoln Wildcats
Olivia Baca, seventh-grade girls 400
Carson Bateman, eighth-grade boys 200
Owen Gruben, seventh-grade boys 800, 1,600
Riley Knoyle, seventh-grade girls 800
Annisyn Krebs-Carr, seventh-grade girls 200
Hannah Colbert, eighth-grade girls shot put, discus
Paige Sanders, seventh-grade girls long jump
Gabby Saye, eighth-grade girls discus
Ellen Zeller, seventh-grade girls high jump
8th grade girls 4x100
8th grade girls 4x400
7th grade girls 4x100
7th grade girls 4x200
8th grade boys 4x100
Lewis and Clark Patriots
Brenden Noel, seventh-grade boys shot put, 400
Roxana Shells
Justin Laws, eighth-grade boys discus
Ashton Noble, seventh-grade boys discus
Trimpe Royals
Shelby Duncan, seventh-grade girls long jump
Olivia Goodman, seventh-grade girls discus
Melvin Hodge, eighth-grade boys discus
Benjamin Morris, seventh-grade boys discus
7th grade girls 4x100