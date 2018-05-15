YOUTH TRACK AND FIELD: East Peoria-bound

The Alton Middle School Jr. Redbirds captured a pair of sectional titles at the IESA Sectional 40 meet on Saturday at the Winston Brown Track Complex at Edwardsville High School.

AMS won the seventh-grade boys and the eighth-grade girls divisions. The seventh-grade boys team scored 79 points and won the sectional by 22 points over East St. Louis Clark. The eighth-grader girls team finished with 83 points and won the sectional by 5 points over Edwardsville Liberty.

Alton won sectional championships in a total of seven events – the seventh-grade boys 4x100, the eighth-grade girls 4x200, seventh-grade boys 110-meter hurdles (Evan Dugger), eighth-grade boys discus (Gage DePew), eighth-grade girls 100 (Adrenna Snipes), eighth-grade girls 200 (Snipes) and the eighth-grade girls long jump (Taylor Arnold).

Edwardsville Liberty also brought home seven sectional titles. The Panthers came out on top in the seventh-grade boys shot put (Luke Williams), seventh-grade boys 4x400, eighth-grade boys 1,600 (Wyatt Erber), eighth-grade girls 1,600 (Grace Witt), eighth-grade girls 800 (Anna Singh), eighth-grade girls 4x400 and seventh-grade girls 1,600 (Olivia Coll).

Edwardsville Lincoln won sectional titles in the eighth-grade girls discus (Gabby Saye), seventh-grade girls long jump (Paige Sanders), seventh-grade girls 4x100, seventh-grade boys 800 (Owen Gruben) and the seventh-grade boys 1,600 (Gruben).

Trimpe had a pair of sectional champions – Melvin Hodge (eighth-grade boys discus) and Olivia Goodman (seventh-grade girls discus).

Roxana also had two sectional champions – Ashton Noble (seventh-grade boys discus) and Justin Laws (eighth-grade boys discus).

Coolidge won a sectional title in the eighth-grade girls 4x100.

Alton, Liberty, Lincoln, Coolidge, Roxana, Trimpe and Lewis and Clark will have athletes competing at the IESA Class AA state track meet on Friday and Saturday at EastSide Centre in East Peoria. Here's a list of state qualifiers for each school:

Alton Jr. Redbirds

Taylor Arnold, eighth-grade girls long jump

Gage DePew, eighth-grade boys discus

Evan Dugger, seventh-grade boys 110-meter hurdles

Jayda Duke, seventh-grade girls high jump

Keith Gilchrese, seventh-grade boys long jump, 200

Khaliyah Goree, seventh-grade girls 400

Tamiyah Hammond, eighth-grade girls shot put

Antonia Phillips, seventh-grade girls 800

Renee Raglin, eighth-grade girls 100, 200

Adrenna Snipes, eighth-grade girls 100, 200

8th grade girls 4x100

8th grade girls 4x200

8th grade girls 4x400

8th grade boys 4x200

7th grade girls 4x100

7th grade girls 4x200

7th grade boys 4x100

7th grade boys 4x400

Coolidge Braves

Maurice Dotson, seventh-grade boys 110-meter hurdles

Karen Willaredt, seventh-grade girls discus

7th grade boys 4x100

8th grade girls 4x100

Edwardsville Liberty Panthers

Sydney Chong, seventh-grade girls 800

Olivia Coll, seventh-grade girls 1,600

Wyatt Erber, eighth-grade boys 1,600

Sydney Harris, eighth-grade girls shot put, discus

Katilyn Naney, eighth-grade girls shot put, discus

Anna Singh, eighth-girls girls 800

Ava Whittaker, seventh-grade girls 400

Luke Williams, seventh-grade boys shot put

Grace Witt, eighth-grade girls 1,600

7th grade boys 4x100

7th grade boys 4x400

8th grade girls 4x200

8th grade girls 4x400

8th grade boys 4x100

8th grade boys 4x200

8th grade boys 4x400

Edwardsville Lincoln Wildcats

Olivia Baca, seventh-grade girls 400

Carson Bateman, eighth-grade boys 200

Owen Gruben, seventh-grade boys 800, 1,600

Riley Knoyle, seventh-grade girls 800

Annisyn Krebs-Carr, seventh-grade girls 200

Hannah Colbert, eighth-grade girls shot put, discus

Paige Sanders, seventh-grade girls long jump

Gabby Saye, eighth-grade girls discus

Ellen Zeller, seventh-grade girls high jump

8th grade girls 4x100

8th grade girls 4x400

7th grade girls 4x100

7th grade girls 4x200

8th grade boys 4x100

Lewis and Clark Patriots

Brenden Noel, seventh-grade boys shot put, 400

Roxana Shells

Justin Laws, eighth-grade boys discus

Ashton Noble, seventh-grade boys discus

Trimpe Royals

Shelby Duncan, seventh-grade girls long jump

Olivia Goodman, seventh-grade girls discus

Melvin Hodge, eighth-grade boys discus

Benjamin Morris, seventh-grade boys discus

7th grade girls 4x100