YOUTH TRACK AND FIELD: Lewis and Clark trio qualifies for IESA state meet

Three Lewis and Clark Junior High athletes will be competing in the Illinois Elementary School Association Class A state track meet this weekend at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

Evan Merritt, Dawson Ryan and Ryan Adams – all eighth graders – will represent the Wood River school at the state meet. Merritt will compete in the shot put and discus, Ryan will compete in the high jump and Adams will race in the 400.

Merritt will compete in his events at 9 a.m. Saturday, Ryan is scheduled to compete at 11 a.m. Friday and Adams will compete at 2:25 p.m. Friday.

Karen Willaredt, a seventh grader from St. Elizabeth School in Granite City, will compete in the discus at 11 a.m. Friday.