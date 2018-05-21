YOUTH TRACK AND FIELD: Two of a kind

Submitted photo Submitted photo

The Alton Middle School track team celebrated a pair of state championships in the relay events on Saturday at the IESA Class AA state track meet at EastSide Centre in East Peoria.

The Jr. Redbirds placed first in the eighth-grade girls 800-meter relay and in the seventh-grade boys 400-meter relay. The eighth-grade girls 4x200 of Keniya Goree, Renee Raglin, Taylor Arnold and Adrenna Snipes finished with a time of 1:47.29 and the seventh-grade boys 4x100 of De'Vontra Cowley, Roderick Holmes, Evan Dugger and Keith Gilchrese finished in 48.77 seconds.

The Alton eighth-grade girls finished in a tie for eighth with Cahokia Wirth and Lockport Oak Prairie with 15 points in the team standings. In addition to their state champion 4x200 team, the Jr. Redbirds also got a fourth-place finish from Snipes in the 100.

Also for Alton, Gage DePew placed seventh in the discus in the eighth-grade boys division.

Brenden Noel of Lewis and Clark earned a pair of medals in the seventh-grade boys division, finishing fifth in the 400 and eighth in the shot put.

Trimpe placed sixth in the 4x100 in the seventh-grade girls division.

Edwardsville Lincoln had three individuals and a relay team place at state. Hannah Colbert came in fifth in the shot put and Gabby Saye placed eighth in the discus in the eighth-grade girls division. The Wildcats got a third-place finish in the 4x100 and an eighth-place finish from Ellen Zeller in the high jump.

Edwardsville Liberty got a fifth-place finish from Luke Williams in the seventh-grade boys shot put and a seventh-place finish in the 4x200 in the eighth-grade girls division.

Coolidge got third in the 4x100 in the eighth-grade girls division.