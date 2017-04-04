YOUTH TRACK: Liberty girls win Edwardsville Relays

The Edwardsville Liberty girls' track team placed first in five events to win the Edwardsville Middle School Relays on Saturday at Edwardsville High School.

The Panthers won the 10-team meet with 84 points. They finished first in the long jump, shot put, discus, the 400-meter shuttle relay and the 3,200-meter relay.

Sydney Campbell, Delaney Kuhns, Brooke Tolle and Bre Kircher were members of the 400-meter shuttle relay team. Autumn Grinter, Chloe Trimpe, Grace Witt and Violet McNece were members of the 4x800.

Alton finished second with 73 points. The Junior Redbirds placed first in the high jump, the 800-meter sprint medley relay and the 4x200. Renee Raglin, Aliyah Longstreet, Taylor Arnold and Faith Atkins make up the sprint medley relay and Raglin, Arnold, Addison Miller and Germayia Wallace competed in the 4x200.

Lincoln finished fourth with 54 points. The Wildcats had their only win in the 4,000-meter distance medley relay. Chesca Ballossini, Riley Knoyle, Kaitlyn Loyet and Emily England competed in that relay.

Also in the girls' meet, Trimpe finished fifth in 43 points and Coolidge placed eighth with 22.

In the boys' meet, Alton finished third with 71 points, Lincoln was fourth with 61, Liberty placed fifth with 40, Trimpe came in seventh with 30 and Coolidge was eighth with 25.

Alton had wins in the shot put and the sprint medley relay. Terrell Johnson, Noah Hardin, Kegan Bratton and Tim Johnson make up the Junior Redbirds' sprint medley relay team.

Lincoln picked up a victory in the high jump.