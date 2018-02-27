YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Clawing to victory

× Expand Submitted photo The Edwardsville Liberty seventh-grade volleyball team won the IESA Class 7-4A regional championship after beating crosstown rival Lincoln in two games in the title match on Saturday in East St. Louis. Pictured are top row (L to R) Avery Hamilton, Morgan Hogue, Mackenzie Heberer, Jessica Loyet, Ava Fox, Vyla Hupp, Grace Blunt, Jasmine Hooks, Coach Kelly Keeven (bottom row) Zoe Byron, Arabella Ford, Ava Rahman, Hanna Matarelli, Ashlyn Hauk, Avary Osborne, Taylor Heberer.

The Edwardsville Liberty seventh-grade girls volleyball team captured a regional championship after knocking off crosstown rival Lincoln 25-20, 25-14 in the IESA Class 7-4A Regional 14 title match on Saturday at Mason-Clark Middle School in East St. Louis.

The Panthers advance to the Sectional 7 title match at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Trimpe Middle School in Bethalto. They'll await the winner of the Regional 13 tournament in Rochester.

The Regional 13 semifinals are played tonight and the championship match is scheduled for Thursday.

Liberty improved to 17-1 with the win over Lincoln. The Panthers defeated Cahokia Wirth in two games in the semifinals of the four-team regional tournament.

Lincoln knocked off Clark in the other semifinal, setting up an all-Edwardsville regional championship match with Liberty.

Both semifinal matches were played on Saturday.

The Sectional 7 champion advances to the 7-4A state tournament at Kingsley Junior High in Normal on March 9. Liberty has competed in the state tournament in the seventh-grade level six times, including a state championship in 2013.

Grace Blunt, Zoe Byron, Arabella Ford, Ava Fox, Avery Hamilton, Ashlyn Hauk, Mackenzie Heberer, Taylor Heberer, Morgan Hogue, Jasmine Hooks, Vyla Hupp, Jessica Loyet, Hanna Matarelli, Avary Osborne, Ava Rahman make up the Liberty team. Kelly Keeven is the coach.