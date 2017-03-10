YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Edwardsville Lincoln eighth-graders come out on top in regional

× Expand Submitted photo The Edwardsville Lincoln eighth-grade volleyball team won the IESA Class 8-4A Regional 16 championship on Thursday. Front row (left to right) Kyleigh England, Sasha Daughrity, Lexi Gorniak, Morgan Tulacro, Josie Musec, Emily England, Lexie Griffin, Maddy Jones (Back row) Coach Kim Bugger, Jordan Schlueter, Hailey Lincoln, Maddie Miller, Sam Sanders, Ava Zeller, Kayla Kohlberg, Maddie Grimes, Morgan Marshall, Cami Marteeny, Coach Jami Parker

For the second time in a week, the Edwardsville Lincoln Wildcats' volleyball team won another regional championship.

This time, it's the eighth-graders who came out on top.

Lincoln beat crosstown rival Liberty 25-19, 26-24 in the Class 8-4A Regional 16 championship match on Thursday at Liberty Middle School.

The Wildcats improved to 18-6 and will play Jerseyville Illini in the Sectional 8 championship match at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hillsboro Junior High. The winner plays in the Class 8-4A state tournament at Mount Zion High.

Lincoln, the No. 2 seed in the five-team regional, beat East St. Louis Clark in two games in the semifinals on Tuesday before knocking off top-seeded Liberty in the finals on Thursday.

A week ago, the Lincoln seventh-graders beat Liberty in the regional title match. They will play Columbia Central at 11:15 a.m. Saturday in the state tournament at Kingsley Junior High in Normal.

Jami Parker, who is Edwardsville High's volleyball coach, and Kim Bugger are the coaches. The players are Sasha Daughrity, Emily England, Kyleigh England, Lexi Gorniak, Lexie Griffin, Maddie Grimes, Maddy Jones, Kayla Kohlberg, Hailey Lincoln, Morgan Marshall, Cami Marteeny, Maddie Miller, Josie Musec, Sam Sanders, Jordan Schlueter, Morgan Tulacro, Ava Zeller.