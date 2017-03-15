YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Edwardsville Lincoln seventh-graders finish third at state

× Expand Submitted photo The Edwardsville Lincoln seventh-grade volleyball team finished third in the IESA Class 7-4A state tournament. The team includes: Front row (Left to Right) Riley Lewis, Ryleigh Owens, Madison Vieth, Rayna Hunter, Rachel Heflin, Bella Gilmer; (middle row) Kyleigh England, Brooke Weber, Bailey Schuetz, Tarielle Cook, Sydney Lane, Alissa Mollett, Jordan Schlueter; (back row) Coach Kim Bugger, Ella Grimes, Gabby Saye, Lexi Griffin, Chesca Ballossini, Ava Fanning, Coach Jami Parker

The Edwardsville Lincoln Wildcats' seventh-grade volleyball team placed third in the IESA Class 7-4A state tournament after beating Champaign Edison 25-12, 25-10 in the third-place match on Tuesday at Kingsley Junior High in Normal.

The Wildcats finished their season at 23-2. They beat Columbia Central in two games in the first round and lost to eventual state champion Macomb in the semifinals, both matches were played on Saturday.

Rachel Heflin finished with three aces and 11 service points, Lexie Griffin had two aces and eight service points, Rayna Hunter had an ace and nine service points and Gabby Saye added five service points.

The third-place finish is the best in the history of the Lincoln seventh-grade program. The Wildcats placed fourth in 2014.

Lincoln advanced to state by beating Jerseyville Illini in two games in the Sectional 8 championship match on March 6. The week before, the Wildcats beat crosstown rival Liberty in two games in the Regional 16 championship match.

Heflin, Saye, Griffin, Hunter, Chesca Ballossini, Tarielle Cook, Kyleigh England, Ava Fanning, Bella Gilmer, Ella Grimes, Sydney Lane, Riley Lewis, Alissa Mollett, Ryleigh Owens, Jordan Schlueter, Bailey Schuetz, Madison Vieth and Brooke Weber. Kim Bugger and Jami Parker are the coaches.