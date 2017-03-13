YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Edwardsville Lincoln seventh-graders will play in third-place game at state

The Edwardsville Lincoln Wildcats' seventh-grade volleyball team will play Champaign Edison in the third-place game of the IESA Class 7-4A state tournament at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Kingsley Junior High in Normal.

The Wildcats will take a 23-2 mark into Tuesday's match.

They beat Columbia Central 25-17, 25-9 in the first round and lost to Macomb 25-21, 25-21 in the semifinals. Both matches were played on Saturday.

Lincoln is guaranteed its second top-4 finish at state in the seventh-grade level. The Wildcats placed fourth in 2012.

Rayna Hunter finished with 11 aces and five service points, Chesca Ballossini had eight aces and two service points and Gabby Saye had six aces and four service points against Columbia in the first round.

Lexie Griffin had nine aces and three service points and Saye had eight aces and four service points against Macomb in the semifinals.