YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Edwardsville Lincoln seventh-graders win regional championship

Submitted photo The Edwardsville Lincoln seventh-grade volleyball team won the IESA Regional 16 championship on Wednesday, beating Edwardsville Liberty in three games in the championship match. Front row (left to right) Riley Lewis, Ryleigh Owens, Madison Vieth, Rayna Hunter, Rachel Heflin, Bella Gilmer; middle (Left to Right) Kyleigh England, Brooke Weber, Bailey Schuetz, Tarielle Cook, Sydney Lane, Alissa Mollett, Jordan Schlueter; back Row (Left to Right) Coach Kim Bugger, Ella Grimes, Gabby Saye, Lexi Griffin, Chesca Ballossini, Ava Fanning, Coach Jami Parker.

The Edwardsville Lincoln Wildcats seventh-grade girls' volleyball team won the IESA Regional 16 championship on Wednesday after beating its crosstown rival Edwardsville Liberty Panthers 25-27, 25-12, 25-19 in the title match at Edwardsville Lincoln Middle School.

The Wildcats advance to play Illini Middle School in Jerseyville in the Sectional 8 championship match at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Edwardsville Lincoln. The winner advances to the state tournament on March 11 at Kingsley Junior High in Normal.

Illini advanced to sectionals by beating Trimpe Middle School of Bethalto in the Regional 15 championship on Tuesday in Hillsboro.

Lincoln, the top seed of the five-team regional, cruised past Cahokia Wirth in two games in the semifinals to advance to the championship match. Liberty, the No. 3 seed, beat East St. Louis Clark in three games to win a trip to the regional finals.

The Wildcats are coached by Kim Bugger and Jami Parker. The players are Chesca Ballossini, Tarielle Cook, Kyleight England, Ava Fanning, Bella Gilmer, Lexi Griffin, Ella Grims, Rachel Heflin, Rayna Hunter, Sydney Lane, Riley Lewis, Alissa Mollett, Ryleigh Owens, Gabby Saye, Jordan Schlueter, Bailey Schuetz, Madison Vieth and Brooke Weber.