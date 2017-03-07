YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Edwardsville Lincoln seventh-graders win sectional title, advance to state

× Expand Submitted photo The Edwardsville Lincoln seventh-grade volleyball team beat Jerseyville Illini in the IESA Sectional 8 championship match on Monday and qualified for the state tournament in Normal on Saturday. The team includes: front row (left to right) Bella Gilmer, Riley Lewis, Rachel Heflin, Rayna Hunter, Ava Fanning, Ryleigh Owens; middle row (left to right) Kyleigh England, Sydney Lane, Brooke Weber, Bailey Schuetz, Tarielle Cook, Alissa Mollett; back row (left to right) Coach Kim Bugger, Madison Vieth, Ella Grimes, Gabby Saye, Chesca Ballossini, Lexie Griffi and Coach Jami Parker.

The Edwardsville Lincoln Wildcats seventh-grade volleyball team qualified for the IESA state tournament by beating Jerseyville Illini 25-11, 25-11 in the Class 7-4A Sectional 8 championship match on Monday at Edwardsville Liberty Middle School.

Lincoln will play the Columbia Central Cardinals in a first-round match at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at Kingsley Junior High School in Normal. The Wildcats are 22-1 and Columbia, located in Steger, is 17-3.

All first-round and semifinals will be played on Saturday. If Lincoln beats Columbia, it will play either Rochester or Macomb in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday.

The third-place and state championship matches are scheduled for March 14.

Lincoln will be making its fourth trip to state in the seventh-grade level. The Wildcats finished fourth in 2014.

Lincoln advanced to the sectional round by beating Liberty in three games in the Regional 16 championship match on March 1.

The Wildcats are coached by Kim Bugger and Jami Parker. The players are Chesca Ballossini, Tarielle Cook, Kyleigh England, Ava Fanning, Bella Gilmer, Lexi Griffin, Ella Grims, Rachel Heflin, Rayna Hunter, Sydney Lane, Riley Lewis, Alissa Mollett, Ryleigh Owens, Gabby Saye, Jordani Schuleter, Bailey Schuetz, Madison Vieth and Brooke Weber.