YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Liberty reigns in eighth-grade regionals

× Expand Submitted photo The Edwardsville Liberty eighth-grade volleyball team poses with its regional championship plaque after beating crosstown rival Lincoln in three games in the IESA Class 8-4A regional title match at Lincoln Middle School. Pictured are (front row, left to right) Payton Federmann, Lillian Hendricks, Jadyn Renth, Kaitlyn Conway, Delaney Kuhns, Haven McBride and Brooke Tolle (back row) manager Taylor Klamm, Macie Hockett, Kearsten Naney, Kennedy Fox, Sydney Harris, Kaitlyn Naney, Kloi Karban, Leah Kaburick, Jada Hall and coach Heather Ohlau.

The Edwardsville Liberty volleyball program brought home another regional championship on Wednesday.

Liberty's eighth-grade team knocked off crosstown rival Lincoln 25-23, 15-25, 25-23 in the IESA Class 8-4A Regional 14 championship match at Lincoln Middle School.

The win advanced the Panthers to the sectional championship match against either Glenwood or Rochester at their home floor at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Glenwood and Rochester will square off in the Regional 13 championship match at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Roxana Junior High.

The sectional champion advances to the state tournament at Mount Zion High School on March 16-17.

Almost two weeks ago, the Liberty seventh-graders won a regional after beating Lincoln in two games in the East St. Louis Clark Regional title match. The Panthers lost to Rochester in two games in the Trimpe Sectional championship match on Monday in Bethalto.

On Wednesday, the Panthers were trailing 23-22 in the third game before going on a 3-0 run to win the game and match. Liberty scored its points on two Lincoln violations and a hitting error.

The Panthers came back from a 15-10 deficit to win the first game. The Wildcats raced to a 7-0 lead in the second game and went on to send the match to a third game.

Liberty, the No. 2 seed, in the six-team regional, beat East St. Louis Clark in three games in the semifinals on Saturday.

Top-seeded Lincoln beat Cahokia Wirth in two games in the other semifinal.

Kaitlyn Conway, Payton Federmann, Kennedy Fox, Jada Hall, Sydney Harris, Lillian Hendricks, Macie Hockett, Leah Kaburick, Kloi Karban, Delaney Kuhns, Haven McBride, Kearsten and Kaitlyn Naney, Jadyn Renth and Brooke Tolle make up the Liberty team. Three months ago, Harris, Conway and Fox helped the Liberty eighth-grade girls basketball team win a state title.

Heather Ohlau is the Panthers' coach.