YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Patriots march to regionals

Two weeks ago, the Lewis and Clark Junior High Patriots eighth-grade volleyball team celebrated a Madison County Conference title.

Now, the Wood River school is looking to add a regional championship plaque to its trophy case.

The Patriots are the No. 1 seed in the IESA Class 8-3A Greenville Regional at Greenville Junior High and will play either East Alton or Gillespie in the regional semifinals at 6 p.m. Wednesday. East Alton and Gillespie square off at 6 tonight in a quarterfinal match.

The Greenville Regional champion advances to play in the Vandalia Sectional on March at Vandalia Junior High.

Lewis and Clark will take a 17-1-2 record into this week's regional tournament. The Patriots clinched their eighth Madison County Conference title on Feb. 23 after beating the Roxana Shells 21-24, 25-18, 25-22 in a home match. They finished 9-1 in league play.

Madilyn Fry, Morgan Gibbs, Aerowyn Harris, Olivia Harvatich, Melaina Hickerson, Hannah Nelson, Payton Patterson, Ali Sidwell, JaLynn Thompson, Hannah Weller, Reaghan Williams and Zenn Wilson make up the Lewis and Clark team.