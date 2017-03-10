YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Roxana eighth-graders win regional championship

× Expand Submitted photo The Roxana Vikings eighth-grade volleyball team won the IESA Class 8-3A Regional 14 championship on Thursday. Front row (left to right): Summer Floyd, Britney Sweetin, Reagan Stahlhut, Janelynn Wirth (back row) Coach Andrea Keller, Madelyn Magruder, Olivia Mouser, Darcey McGuire, Macie Lucas, MaKenzie Keller, Jacey Trask and Coach Mike McKinney.

The Roxana Junior High Vikings eighth-grade volleyball team won the IESA Class 8-3A Regional 14 championship by beating the Vandalia Vandals 25-23, 25-21 in the title game on Thursday at Staunton Junior High.

The Vikings advance to play Pana in the Sectional 7 championship game at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Auburn Junior High School in Divernon. The winner advances to play in the Class 8-3A state tournament on March 18 at Unity Junior High in Tolono.

Roxana improved to 23-1 with the victory over Vandalia on Thursday. The Vikings, the No. 1 seed in the seven-team regional, started postseason play on Wednesday with a two-game win over Wood River Lewis and Clark in the semifinals.

Mike McKinney and Andrea Keller are the coaches. Summer Floyd, MaKenzie Keller, Macie Lucas, Darcey McGuire, Olivia Mouser, Britney Sweetin, Reagan Stahlhut, Jacey Trask and Janelynn Wirth are the players.