YOUTH WRESTLING: AMS' Shaw, Freeman place at IESA state

The Alton Middle School wrestling team came home with a pair of state placewinners this weekend.

Jason Shaw, an eighth-grader, finished third in 95 pounds and Freeman, a seventh-grader, placed fifth at 85 pounds at the IESA state tournament over the weekend at Northern Illinois University.

Shaw pinned Markel Baker of Freeport Carl Sandburg in the second period of the 95 third-place match. He advanced to the third-place match after Ivan Rosas of Harvard 7-0 in the semifinal wrestlebacks.

Freeman knocked off Tyler Calam of Carl Sandburg3-1 in the fifth-place match. He lost to Lorenzo Frezza of Buffalo Grove Twin Groves 4-0 in the semifinal wrestlebacks.

Shaw and Freeman were the only Riverbend area wrestlers to place at the state tournament. Both wrestlers got preliminary round byes.

Also for Alton, Louis Lacey and Darrius Rogers lost their first-round matches in 65 and 119, respectively.

Alton finished in a tie for 23rd with Lake Forest Deer Path with 40 points.

Roxana had three wrestlers compete at state, but didn't place. They were Levi Wilkinson (70), Zebediah Katzmarek (85) and Connor House (195).

Wilkinson defeated Justin Pasillas of Harvard 8-0 in the preliminaries before getting pinned by Logan Witt of Pingree Grove Cambridge Lakes in the first round. Katzmarek defeated Everett Ciezak of Mundelein West Oak 11-0 in the first round before getting pinned by Jack Poyner of Coal City in the first round. House pinned Riley Corneliuson of Wilmette in the preliminary round before losing 8-3 to Nathan Rosas of Harvard in the first round.