YOUTH WRESTLING: Area teams compete in first annual New Year's Challenge

The Roughnecks of Wood River won the first annual New Year's Challenge on Sunday at East Alton-Wood River High School.

The Roughnecks finished with 544 points. The Bethalto Bulls came in second with 435.5, the Granite City Wrestling Association finished fifth with 216.5 points, the Alton Little Redbirds were eighth with 137, the Edwardsville Wrestling Club placed ninth with 114 and the Roxana Shells were 12th with 99.5.

The Roughnecks had 45 wrestlers who placed in the top six. The first place winners were Landon Wilmurth (6 and under 1), Landon Ramsey (6 and under 2), Ryder Baggett (6 and under 7), Andrew Baumgartner (6 and under 14), Bo Allison (6 and under 15), Trey Skelton (8 and under 7), Jonathan McMillian (10 and under 2), Kadin Carlisle (10 and under 7), Zane Shelton (10 and under 14), Elias Thies (12 and under 4), Aaron Niemeyer (14 and under 1), Jason Shaw (14 and under 2), Kylen Rose (14 and under 6).

The Bethalto Bulls had 31 placewinners. Brody Rayner (6 and under 8), Noah Thomas (8 and under 2), Brady Hasenjaeger (8 and under 4), Brody Johnson (8 and under 8), Hudson Wesley (8 and under 9), Bradley Ruckman (10 and under 4), Levi Wilkinson (10 and under 5), Cooper Harris (10 and under 11), Drake Champlin (10 and under 12), Caleb Scott (12 and under 2) and Sean Bechtold (12 and under 7).

The Granite City Wrestling Association had 19 placewinners. Carter Turnbough (10 and under 3), Roman Janek (10 and under 10), Antonio Briagas (12 and under 6) and Austin Hale (12 and under 8).

The Little Redbirds had 15 placewinners. They got second-place finishes from Randy Cannon (6 and under 3), Jeffrey Brunkhorst (6 and under 10), Charles St. Peters (8 and under 2) and Corbin Barnard (10 and under 12).

The Edwardsville Wrestling Club had 10 placewinners. It got second-place finishes from Hank Burge (8 and under 6), Mace Karnes (10 and under 2) and Blake Mink (12 and under 3)

The Roxana Shells had 10 placewinners, led by second-place finishes from Troy Sitze (6 and under 4), Ashton Carter (8 and under 7) and James Herring (12 and under 8).