YOUTH WRESTLING: Area trio advances to IESA state tourney

Three area wrestlers qualified for the IESA state wrestling tournament this weekend at Northern Illinois University in De Kalb.

They are Mylen Felton and Damien Jones of Alton and Roxana's Zach Hayes.

Felton and Hayes won sectional championships at 275 and 112, respectively, and Jones placed third at 105 at the Sectional H tournament at the JHS Bowl in Jacksonville on Saturday. The top three finishers in sectionals qualify for state.

Jones and Hayes qualified for sectionals by winning regional titles last week at the Regional 16 tournament at Auburn Junior High in Divernon. Felton placed third in regionals to advance to the next round.

Felton, Jones and Hayes are all eighth-graders.