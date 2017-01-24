YOUTH WRESTLING: Bethalto Bulls, Roxana Outlaws excel at Roxana Rumble

The Bethalto Bulls turned in a strong performance at the Roxana Rumble on Sunday at Roxana High School, getting 50 wrestlers to finish in the top five.

Braden Rayner (6&U 6), Gage Lively (6&U 7), Hudson Wesley (6&U 9 and 7&8 3), Parker Parnell (7&8 11), James Wojcikiewicz (7&8 12), Anthony Michelon (7&8 13), Bradley Ruckman (9&10 3), Colton Carlisle (11&12 7), Abraham Wojcikiewicz (11&12 8), Housten Ambruster (13&14 2) and Shawn Minick (13&14 3) won first-place finishes for the Bulls. Second-place finishers

Second-place finishers were Brody Rayner (6&U 2), John Chappell (6&U 5), Matthew McGee (6&U 9), Colin Hoffman (6&U 10), Mason Shaw (6&U 11), Brody Johnson (7&8 4), William Stevens IV (7&8 9), Jacob Cranford (9&10 4), Zeb Katzmarek (9&10 6), Drake Champlin (9&10 2), Zeke Rhodes (11&12 2), Alexander Miranda (11&12 8), Evan Cottingham (13&14 7).

Third-place finishers were Hayden Harshbarger (6&U 2), Zachary Vandevord (6&U 6), Danyka Moxey (6&U 7), Jackson Parnell (6&U 8), Scott Lindsey (6&U 11), Preston Furlow (7&8 2), Hayden Zimmerman (7&8 6), Vincent Moore (9&10 1), Kale Patterson (9&10 7), Sean Bechtold (9&10 11), Drake Champlin (11&12 10), Isaac Wojcikiewicz (13&14 6), Isaac Proctor (13&14 7).

James Thompson (6&U 3), Eli Katzmarek (6&U 4), Braden Floyd (7&8 1), Mason Bryant (7&8 7), Cal Brawner (7&8 8), Izaac Sullivan (7&8 15), Joshua Cranford (9&10 5), Ayden Wesley (9&10 8) and Fergie Laurie (11&12 3) placed fourth.

Alex Hammack (6&U 8), Kaiden Bennett (6&U 9), Brody Chester (9&10 6), Jimmie Franklin (13&14 2) finished fifth.

The Roxana Outlaws had 43 wrestlers finish in the top five. First-place finishers were Ashton Carter (6&U 8), Wyatt Harris (6&U 11), Avery Jaime (7&8 1), Lyndon Thies (7&8 8), Michael Baumgartner (7&8 15), Lleyton Cobine (9&10 4), Jordan Carter (9&10 9), Cooper Harris (9&10 11), Elias Thies (11&12 2), Michael Bridgeman (11&12 11), Jason Shaw (13&14 1) and Kylen Rose (13&14 7).

Benjamin Pitchford (6&U 1), Noah Thomas (6&U 4), Elijah Brooks (7&8 16), Tyler Szymarek (9&10 1), Austin Bock (9&10 7), Justin Thies (11&12 3), Aaron Niemeyer (13&14 1) and Dylan Reid (13&14 5) placed second.

Ryder Baggett (6&U 3), Drake Hendricks (6&U 10), Bradley Herrin (7&8 9), Jace Tomlanovich (7&8 12), Benito Biciocchi (9&10 2), William Baumgartner (9&10 4), Drake Rose (9&10 8), Lleyton Cobine (11&12 1), Dominick Tannler (11&12 2), Austin Bock (11&12 3), Nik Ward (11&12 4), Rolen Ross (11&12 6), Brennden Cobine (13&14 2) were the third-place finishers.

Liliana Becker (6&U 8), Landon Harrison (7&8 4), Collin Rose (7&8 11), Matthew Bridgeman (7&8 12), Chase Stacy (9&10 2), Robert Watt (9&10 6), Hunter Ponce (9&10 7), Drake Rose (11&12 4), Andrew Klaas (11&12 5), James Herring (11&12 8), Brayden Cobine (13&14 2) finished fourth and Chase Allen placed fifth at 11&12 7.

The Granite City Wrestling Club had 24 wrestlers with top-five finishes. Ryan Batson (6&U 2), Karson Fowler (6&U 3), Zander Johnson (6&U 4), Dawson Hawthorne (7&8 2), Henrix Woods (7&8 16), Mackenzie Pratt (9&10 5), Braden Kelly (9&10 10), Brayden Galbraith (9&10 13), Austin Hale (11&12 9), Seth Brooks (11&12 10), Mason Kelly (11&12 12) won championships, Trevor Gihring (11&12 1) and Chance Farris (11&12 5) placed second, Alden Batson (6&U5), Jaxson Kelly (7&8 13), Drew Price (9&10 10), Lucas Crown (9&10 2), Cameron Coleman (11&12 5), Antonio Briagas (11&12 7), Shane Price (13&14 4) were the third-place finishers, Carter Turnbough (7&8 5), Trevor Gihring (9&10 3), Luke Robles (9&10 11), Drew Price (11&12 6) Carlos Neri (13&14 7) finished fourth and Robert Carter (13&14 5) placed fifth.

The Alton Little Redbirds had 22 wrestlers place in the top five. First-place finishers were Trey Skelton (7&8 4), Zane Skelton (7&8 5), Brandon Green (7&8 7), Landon Mayer (7&8 9), Aiden Stemm (7&8 14) and Braden Johnson (9&10 7 and 11&12 3). Colton Fulcher (6&U 6), Breyden Betts (6&U 7), Riley Short (7&8 6), Jonathan McMillian (7&8 7), Tremain Robinson (7&8 8), Brandon Green (9&10 3), Richie Reed (9&10 5) and Corbin Barnard (9&10 10) finished second. Leland Pepper (7&8 3), Kegan Dean (7&8 11), Kadin Carlisle (9&10 6) and Jaxon Sheets (11&12 11) were the third-place finishers and Bentley Shelton (6&U 7), Teagan Short (6&U 9), Noah Gassard (7&8 10), Tadan Foster (9&10 4) and James Betts (9&10 9) were the fourth-place finishers.

The Edwardsville Wrestling Club had 19 placewinners. Blake Mink (9&10 6), Austin Bauer (11&12 4) and Mason Wilke (13&14 4) finished first, Darron Dewerff (7&8 2), Hank Burge (7&8 3), Ryan Richie (7&8 5), Ayden Donsbach (7&8 11), Abbrey Dewerff (7&8 14), Max Miller (9&10 8), Henry Collins (9&10 9), Andrew Mink (13&14 2), Austin Payne (13&14 4), Landon Vuagniaux (13&14 6) placed second, Hayden Hilmes (9&10 5) and Ethan LaRue (11&12 12) were third and Noah Weakley (13&14 5), Evan Holderer (11&12 10), Daireus Van Dyke (11&12 2) and Hunter Gander (11&12 1) placed fourth.

Also for the Bulls, Zachary Hayes placed fifth in the AWA Winter Classic on Sunday at Madison, Wisc., and Levi Wilkerson finished fourth at the Havoc at the Hive on Sunday at Beech Grove, Ind.