YOUTH WRESTLING: Bethalto Bulls excel in a pair of weekend tournaments

The Bethalto Bulls Wrestling Club competed in a pair of tournaments over the weekend and had strong showings in both of them.

The Bulls had five wrestlers place at the Granite City Friday Night Folkstyle tournament on Friday and had nine wrestlers place in the top four at the Kids of Chaos Summer Folkstyle Nationals on Saturday at Jefferson College in Hillsboro, Mo.

At the Granite City tournament, Zeb Katzmarek (Elementary E-6) and Bryce Griffin (middle school) won championships, Levin Wilkinson (Elementary E-6) and Pierre Evans (high school) and Brody Johnson came in fourth in the Elementary E-4 division.

At the Kids of Chaos tournament, Braden Rayneryner (6 and under C), Griffin (12 and under C) and Peyton Bechtold (14 and under G) placed second, Hudson Wesley (6 and under E), Bradley Ruckman (10 and under B) and Colton Carlisle (12 and under F) came in third and Noah Thomas (6 and under B), Anthony Michelon (8 and under F) and Chase Hall (14 and under A) finished fourth.

Also, the Granite City Wrestling Club had 21 wrestlers place at the Granite City Friday Night Folkstyle. Zander Johnson (Elementary E-1), Dawson Hawthorne (Elementary E-3), Braden Kelly (Elementary E-8), Ben Skaggs (middle school), George Wallace (middle school) won titles, Antonio Briags (middle school), Austin Hale (middle school), Jacob Volz (middle school), Chris Santiago (high school) finished second, Carter Turnbough (Elementary E-4), Drew Price (Elementary E-8), Seth Brooks (middle school), Jeffrey Tyler (high school), Mason Kelly (high school) and Ryan Rozell (open) placed third and Trevor Gihring (Elementary E-5), Jaxson Kelly (Elementary E-6), Dylan Boyd (middle school), Michael Boyd (high school), Braden Dippel (high school) came in fourth and Nathan Nelson was fifth in the high school division.

Alton's Gus Kudros placed fifth in the high school division and Austin Bock of the Roxana Outlaws came in third in the Elementary E-7 division at the Granite City tournament.