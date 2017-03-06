YOUTH WRESTLING: Bethalto Bulls win IKWF South Sectional title

The Bethalto Bulls won the IKWF South Sectional on Saturday at Highland High School with 380.5 points.

The Bulls won the 46-team tournament by 1.5 points. Edwardsville placed second with 379 points

Both the Bulls and Edwardsville will have 13 wrestlers compete in the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation state tournament this week at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.

All 26 wrestlers placed in the top three in the Novice and Senior divisions of the IKWF South Sectional on Saturday at Highland High School.

Bryce Griffin (Novice 74), Alexander Miranda (Novice 108), Caine Tyus (Senior 95), Vincent Zerban (Senior 108), Dillon Dublo (Senior 122) and Peyton Bechtold (Senior 130) placed first, Ben Skaggs (Novice 79) and Abraham Wojcikiewicz (Novice 108), Briley Christeson (Senior 147) and Caleb Tyus (Senior 89) finished second and Colton Carlisle (Novice 95), Housten Armbruster (Senior 84) and Adrian McDougle (Senior 138) came in third for the Bulls.

Grant Matarelli (Senior 89) and Drew Gvillo (Senior 138) won titles, Dylan Gvillo (Senior 95), Jack Summers (Senior 74), Connor Surtin (Senior 84), Chase Freitage (Senior 215) and Mason Wilke (Senior 115) finished second and Drew Landau (Novice 84), Maxon Karnes (Senior 108), Mason Ahlers (Senior 166), Joseph Korasick (Senior 177), Andrew Kaltmayer (Senior 275) and Austin Bauer (Novice 89) placed third for Edwardsville.

The Roxana Outlaws, who finished fifth with 198.5 points, have five state qualifiers. James Herring (Novice 122), Michael Bridgeman (Novice 156) and Aaron Niemeyer (Senior 74) placed first, Jason Shaw finished second in Senior 79 and Kylen Rose was third in Senior 156.

The Granite City Wrestling Association placed sixth with 198 points and will have five state qualifiers. Jacob Volz (Senior 156) and Mason Kelly (Novice 215) placed first, Seth Brooks finished second in Novice 138 and Robert Carter (Senior 130) and Austin Hale (Novice 115) came in third.

The state tournament is scheduled for Thursday, Friday and Saturday.