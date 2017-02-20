YOUTH WRESTLING: Bulls get four placewinners at Indy Nationals

The Bethalto Bulls had four placewinners in the Indy Nationals on Sunday at Nicoson Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Bryce Griffin was the Bulls' only champion, winning the 75-pound novice division after beating Brady Ison of Contenders Wrestling Academy 8-0 in the championship match.

Abraham Wojcikiewicz placed second in the 112-pound novice division after losing by rule to Contenders' Bray Emerine in the title match.

Drake Champlin finished runner-up in the 112-pound intermediate division and Caleb Tyus placed seventh in the 91-pound schoolboy division.

The Roxana Outlaws had one placewinner. Michael Bridgeman placed fourth in the 160-pound schoolboy division.