YOUTH WRESTLING: Bethalto Bulls get six placewinners at IKWF state tourney

The Bethalto Bulls and the Edwardsville Wrestling Club each had a state champion in the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation State Championships over the weekend in Rockford.

The Bulls' Vincent Zerban placed first in the 108-pound senior division and EWC's Grant Matarelli came out on top in the 89-pound senior division. Zerban beat Michael Caliendo of Batavia Wrestling Club 9-2 in the 108 senior title match and Matarelli knocked off Danny Curran of Martinez Fox Valley Elite 7-0 in the 89 senior championship match.

The Bulls had five other placewinners. Bryce Griffin placed fourth at Novice 74, Abraham Wojcikiewicz (Novice 108) and Adrian McDougle (Senior 138) placed sixth and Caleb Tyus (Senior 89) and Peyton Bechtold (Senior 130) finished seventh.

Bethalto finished 13th out of 130 teams with 98 points.

Andrew Katlmayer placed second at Senior 275 ad Drew Gvillo finished eighth at Senior 138 for Edwardsville, which finished 15th with 87 points.

The Granite City Wrestling Association had three placewinners. They were Mason Kelly (second, Novice 215), Seth Brooks (fourth, Novice 138) and Caleb Scott (sixth, Novice 62). Granite City placed 27th with 60 points.

Jason Shaw was the Roxana Outlaws' only placewinner, finishing second at Senior 79. Roxana finished 71st with 22 points.