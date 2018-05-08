YOUTH WRESTLING: Edwardsville Quest has strong showing at Freestyle state tournament

The Edwardsville Wrestling Club's Quest program had 11 placewinners at the IKWF Freestyle State Tournament on May 5-6 in Champaign, four of them won state titles. They were Noah Surtin (Junior 120), Luke Odom (Cadet 132), Josh Koderhandt (Cadet 106) and Danny Braunagel (Junior 160).

Quest also had three wrestlers place second. They were Joey Braunagel (Cadet 152), Caleb Harrold (Cadet 170) and Lloyd Reynolds (Cadet 285).

Colby Crouch (Schoolboy 83) and Chase Hall (Cadet 88) had third-place finishes, Bryce Griffin came in fifth in Schoolboy 90 and Bryce Mikos was sixth in Schoolboy 114.

Josh Anderson, Mason Baker, Peyton Bechtold, Joseph Bciocchi, Zion Dooley, Gus Kodros, Dylan Gvillo, Sam Martin, Garrett Sims, Connor Surtin, Caine Tyus, Caleb Tyus and Will Zupanci were Quest's other participants.

The Quest program includes 80 wrestlers from all over the Metro East area. Quest had 24 wrestlers compete at state and 12 of them are part of the Edwardsville wrestling program.