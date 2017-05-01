YOUTH WRESTLING: Edwardsville Quest has strong showing at Greco-Roman state tournament

The Edwardsville Quest wrestling club had three champions at the Illinois Greco-Roman State Championships on Saturday at Lincoln-Way Central High School in New Lenox.

Luke Odom (Cadet 120), Noah Surtin (Cadet 113) and Zach Braunagel (Junior 170) finished first in their respective divisions.

Odom and Surtin are from Edwardsville and Braunagel is from Althoff. Three months ago, all three wrestlers placed at the IHSA state tournament at the University of Illinois' State Farm Center. Odom finished third at 106 and Surtin placed fifth at 113 in Class 3A and Braunagel won a state title at 170 in Class 1A.

Also, Joey Braunagel (Schoolboy 144) and Maxwell Kristoff (Cadet 138) placed second and Shawn Minick finished sixth in the Schoolboy 105 division.