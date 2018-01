The Edwardsville Wrestling Club is holding practices at 6 p.m.-7 p.m. Jan. 15 and Jan. 17 at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center as part of Give Wrestling a Shot week, a weeklong initiative by USA Wrestling that is offering athletes the opportunity to attend wrestling practices at sanctioned clubs from Jan. 15-21 at no cost and without having to purchase a USA wrestling card.

For more information, log on to edwardsvillewrestling.com.