YOUTH WRESTLING: EWC, Bethalto Bulls turn in strong efforts at Jon Davis Open

The Edwardsville Wrestling Club and the Bethalto Bulls turned in strong showings at the Jon Davis Kids’ Open on Jan. 14-15 at the Prairie Capital Convention Center in Springfield.

EWC had 38 wrestlers competing in the tournament and half of them placed.

Cade Hardy was EWC’s only champion, placing first in the open 13 and 14 B division with a pin over Jacob Gossett of the Batavia Wrestling Club.

Four wrestlers placed second. They were Maddox Simmons (open 7 and 8 DD), Knox Verbais (open 7 and 8 RRR), Joseph Korasick (open 13 and 14 L) and Luke McCoy (open 7 and 8 PPP).

EWC got third-place finishes from Abbrey Dewerff (open girls K), Darron Dewerff (open 7 & 8 G), Trenton Chappell (open 7 & 8 K), K.J. Jamison (open 7 & 8 FFF), Drew Dacus (open 13 & 14 B), Grant Matarelli (senior elite 89) and Kyle Smith (senior elite 215).

Mace Kames (open 7 & 8 OO), Jack Pfund (open 13 & 14 I) and Dylan Gvillo (senior elite 101) finished fourth, Drew Gvillo (senior elite 147), Kayleb Kent (intermediate elite 95 and Genevieve Sanders (open girls J) and Austin Krone finished sixth at senior elite 79.

The Bethalto Bulls had 10 wrestlers compete and nine of them placed.

Hudson Wesley (open 5 & 6 F), Anthony Michelon (open 7 & 8 QQQ), Bradley Ruckman (open 9 & 10 F) won championships, Abigail Rhodes finished second in open girls O, Zeke Rhodes was third at open 11 & 12 F, Colton Carlisle (novice elite 108) and Zachary Vandevord (open 5 & 6 O) came in fourth, Kale Patterson placed fifth at open 9 & 10 X and Drake Champlin was sixth in intermediate elite 122.