YOUTH WRESTLING: Junior Redbirds excel at IESA regionals

The Alton Junior Redbirds will send eight wrestlers to the Illinois Elementary School Association Sectional H championship meet at 9 a.m. March 4 at Turner Junior High School in Jacksonville.

Yaeveion Freeman, Bryant Minton, Damien Jones, Lawson Bruce, Bryson Stewart, Grant Lockhart, Robert Outsey and Mylen Felton will represent Alton at sectionals. Minton, Jones, Bruce, Stewart, Lockhart, Outsey and Felton are eighth-graders and Freeman is a sixth-grader.

Jones and Lockart won championships at 105 and 185, respectively, at the Regional 16 championship meet at Auburn Junior High in Divernon oin Feb. 25. Stewart (167) and Outsey (215) finished second, Minton (85) and Felton (275) placed third and Freeman (80) and Bruce (112) came in fourth.

The Roxana Vikings will have two wrestlers at sectionals – eighth-graders Zach Hayes and Isaac Ross. Hayes won a regional title at 112 and Ross placed second at 275.

The top four finishers in regionals advance to sectionals.