YOUTH WRESTLING: Liberty wins Jon Davis Tournament

Liberty Middle School had four champions and won the Jon Davis Middle School Tournament over the weekend at Lincoln Middle School in Edwardsville.

Jalil Jackson (66), Connor Surtin (89), Grant Matarelli (95) and Andrew Kalt

mayer (275) were the champions for the Panthers, who won the 14-team tournament with 275 points.

Trimpe of Bethalto finished third with 207.5 points.The Royals got first-place finishes from Vinny Zerban (115), Dillon Dublo (122) and Peyton Bechtold (130) and second-place finishes from Houston Armbruster (89), Caleb Tyus (95), Caine Tyus (101) and Briley Christeson (156).

Coolidge of Granite City placed fourth with 171.5 points. Maurice Dotson was the Braves’ only champion as he placed first at 74 and Ben Skaggs (79) and Collan Humphrey (189) each finished second.

Roxana was 10th with 93 points. Zach Hayes (115) and Isaac Ross (275) had third-place finishes to lead the Vikings.

JASPER FOLKSTYLE OPEN -- Bradley Ruckman of the Bethalto Bulls placed first in the intermediate 65-pound division in the Jasper Folkstyle Open at Jasper, Ind. He defeated Nolan Mullins of the Jasper Wrestling Club 1-0 in the title match.