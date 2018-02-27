YOUTH WRESTLING: Redbirds, Shells shine at IESA regionals

The Alton and Roxana Middle School wrestling seasons have been extended to another week.

The Jr. Redbirds and Shells will each have a large group of wrestlers competing in the IESA Sectional H tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday at Jacksonville Middle School. Alton has 11 sectional qualifiers, while Roxana has 6. All of them will be shooting for a trip to the state tournament, scheduled for March 9-10 at Northern Illinois University.

The Jr. Redbirds and Shells competed in the Regional 16 tournament last weekend at Litchfield. Out of Alton's 11 sectional qualifiers, three of them won titles.

Yaveion Freeman (85), Jason Shaw (95) and Brennan Wilson (135) won championships for the Jr. Redbirds. Louis Lacey (65), Jayson Ragland (90), Antoine Phillips (100), Antonia Phillips (105) and Darrius Rogers (119) placed second and James Jackson (145), Jaxon Sheets (167) and Anthony Massalone (185) finished fourth.

Roxana had second-place finishes from Levi Wilkinson (70), Lleyton Cobine (75), Zebediah Katzmarek (85), Christopher Holbrook (126) and Connor House (185) and a third-place finish from Dynte Baugher at 275.