YOUTH WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Area wrestling teams compete at Little Devils Open

Six area youth wrestling teams competed in the Little Devils Open on Sunday at Belleville West High School.

The Roughnecks of Wood River turned in the best finish, placing sixth with 187.5 points. They got first-place finishes from Landon Ramsey (Tot 2) and Kylen Rose (Senior 70), second-place finishes from Karter Leader (Tot 6), Isabel Beeker (Intermediate 43) and Colton Fulcher (Bantam 22), third-place finishes from Bodey Waltz (Bantam 23) and Brandon Green, Jr. (Intermediate 39), fourth-place finishes from Aaron Niemeyer (Senior 64), Colin Rose (Bantam 29), Drake Rose (Novice 53), Hunter Patrick (Tot 3) and fifth-place finishes from Noah Gossard (Bantam 31), Elijah Brown (Intermediate 45), Gunner Waltz (Novice 52), Logan Riggs (Intermediate 38).

The Bethalto Bulls placed eighth with 164.5 points. Brody Rayner (Tot 9), Braden Rayner (Bantam 22), Noah Thomas (Bantam 20) and Avery Jaime (Bantam 23) placed first, Drake Champlin (Intermediate 47) and Colton Carlisle (Senior 66) were second, Leland Pepper (Bantam 25) and Anthony Michelon (Intermediate 44) finished third, John Chappell (Tot 10) and Alexander Miranda (Senior 68) came in fourth, Brody Johnson (Bantam 26) was fifth and Cal Brawner (Bantam 30) was sixth.

The Edwardsville Wrestling Club was ninth with 149.5 points. Drew Smith (Intermediate 45), Drew Landau (Novice 53) and Brendan Landau (Intermediate 46) came in first, Lucas Speedy (Bantam 20) was second, Blake Mink (Novice 51), Sterling Campbell (Senior 72) and Sebastian Campbell (Novice 59) finished third, Noah Harper (Novice 51) was fourth, and Luke McCoy (Intermediate 42), Knox Verbais (Intermediate 44) and Hunter Gardner (Novice 50) were fifth.

The Granite City Wrestling Club was 10th with 135 points. First-place finishers were Antonio Brigas (Novice 55) and Mason Kelly (Senior 72), second-place finishers were Drew Price (Novice 61) and Dylan Boyd (Senior 63), third-place finishers were Dawson Hawthorne (Intermediate 36), Carter Turnbough (Intermediate 37), Seth Brooks (Senior 70) and Braden Kelly (Novice 56), Trevor Gihring (Novice 51) finished fifth and Brandon Hagopian (Intermediate 40) came in sixth.

The Alton Little Redbirds finished 17th with 81 points. Randy Cannon (Tot 4) finished second, Jeffrey Brunkhorst (Tot 11), Malik Randol (Bantam 29), James Betts (Intermediate 46) and Charles St. Peters (Bantam 21) placed third, Davion Phillips (Intermediate 45) was fourth, Durondo Phillips (Intermediate 48) came in fifth and Dayza Phillips (Bantam 27) and Ian Davis (Intermediate 39) were sixth.

The Roxana Shells were in a three-way tie for 39th with 14 points. They got second-place finishes from Troy Sitzes (Tot 7) and Mason Davis (Bantam 19).

HILLSBORO JR. TOPPERS OPEN – The Edwardsville Wrestling Club had six wrestlers place at the Hillsboro Jr. Toppers Open on Saturday at Hillsboro High. They were Brendan Landau (first), Paul Kostich (second), Drew Landau (second), Knox Verbais (second), K.J. Jamison (third) and Matthew Kostich (third).

LEE'S SUMMIT WEST TITAN OPEN – The Bulls had first-place finishes from Noah Thomas (6 and under 45) and Bradley Ruckman (10 and under 65) at the Lee's Summit West Titan Open on Saturday at Lee's Summit West High.