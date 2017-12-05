YOUTH WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Bethalto Bulls come out on top in tourmament

The Bethalto Bulls won the 35th annual Bulls Wrestling Tournament on Sunday at Civic Memorial High School.

The Bulls finished with 208.5 points in the 34-team tournament. The O'Fallon Little Panthers were second with 202 and Granite City was third with 199.5.

The Bulls had a total of 55 wrestlers who placed in the top 5, 12 of them won championships.

Winning titles for Bethalto were Nolan Hasenjaeger, Noah Thomas, Braden Rayner, Brady Hasenjaeger, Brody Johnson, Hudson Wesley, Ayden Wesley, Drake Champlin, Caleb Scott, Joseph Lathwood, Bryce Griffin and Abraham Wojcikiewicz.

The Bulls had 17 wrestlers who placed second. They were John Chappell, Zachary Vandevord, Hayden Harshbarger, Ignacio Figueroa, Leland Pepper, Kaden Witsken, Mason Shaw, Kori Mellenthin, Cole Ehlers, James Wojcikiewicz, Cooper Harris, Ben Skaggs, Shawn Minick, Colton Carlisle and Alexander Miranda.

Hayden and Miles Nicolet-Erzen, Dominic Terry, Atilla Christeson, Holden Hargrave, Ethan Lathwood, Jackson Parnell, Colin Hoffmann, Izaac Sullivan, Wyatt Harris, Anthony Michelon and Sean Bechtold came in third.

Finishing fourth were Emma Lindsey, Carter Whipple, Colton Farrell, Brody Rayner, Brennon Colclasure, James Thompson, Liem Nance, Matthew McGee, Brayden Keller, Hayden Zimmerman, Gavin Elledge, Scott Lindsey, Bradley Ruckman, Hunter Nolte and Evan Zobrist.

Levi Wilkinson was the only Bull who finished fifth.

Granite City had 10 wrestlers who won titles. They were Colton Stearns, Tyler Watson, Tyler Thompson, Ryan Batson, Zander Johnson, Dawson Hawthorne, Braden Kelly, Austin Hale, Seth Brooks and Mason Kelly.

Granite City got second-place finishes from Mackenzie Pratt, Antonio Briagas and Dylan Boyd, third-place finishes from Alden Batson and Keirston Phelps, fourth-place finishes from Jaxson Kelly, Trevor Gihring and Caden Yarber and sixth-place finishes from Blake Rushing, Drew Price and Brayden Galbraith.

Edwardsville finished ninth with 159 points. Knox Verbais and Dylan Gvillo were first, Hank Burge, Drew Smith, Blake Mink, Blake Freitag and Ryan Smith came in second, Lucas Speedy, Nolan Ballard and Scott Snyder finished third, Benjamin Phillips, Michael McNamara, Darron and Abbrey Dewerff, K.J. Jamison, Noah Melcher and Hunter Gander placed fourth, Luke McCoy, Austin Bauer and Kyle Schmidt were fifth and Ryan Richie, Mace Karnes and Brayden Doak finished sixth.

The Alton Little Redbirds were 12th with 122.5 points. They got first-place finishes from Randy Cannon and Jeffrey Brunkhorst, second-place finishes from Damarion Savage, Charles St. Peters, Bryce Smith and Caiden Santrock, third-place finishes from Blake Fields, Dayza Phillips, Teagan Short, Malik and Michael Randol and Corbin Barn, fourth-place finishes from Breyden Betts, James Betts and Antonia Phillips, fifth-place finishes from Michael Brunkhorst, Anthony Anderson and Antoine Phillips and a sixth-place finish from Ian Davis.

Roxana placed 13th with 115 points. Troy Sitze and Eli Katzmarek won titles, Aiden Sherfy, Kaiden Bennett and Caden Barnett were second, Danyka Moxey, Willow Gross and Robert Watt finished third, Mason Davis, Ashton Carter, Landon Harrison and Zeb Katzmarek came in fourth, James Herring was fifth and Logan Riggs and Jordan Carter were sixth.

BLUEGRASS NATIONALS

The Bulls had three champions and Roxana had one at the Bluegrass Nationals on Saturday in Louisville, Ky.

Hudson Wesley (Bantam 70) and Bradley Ruckman (Novice 67) and Sean Bechtold (Novice 117) won titles for Bethalto. Zebediah Katzmarek won Roxana's only championship at Novice 86.

Ayden Wesley finished second in Novice 117 for the Bulls.