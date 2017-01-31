YOUTH WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Bethalto Bulls place fifth at IKWF Duals

IKWF DUAL MEET STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

The Bethalto Bulls placed fifth in the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation Dual Meet State Championships on Sunday at Willowbrook High School in Villa Park.

The Bulls beat Celtic Elite 52-46 in the fifth-place match and finished 3-1 in the tournament. They received a first-round bye, then lost to the Wrestling Factory 55-38 in the second round before coming back and beating Edwardsville Wrestling Club 58-30, De Kalb Wrestling Club 46-42 and Celtic Elite in the consolation round.

Caleb Tyus (89), Shawn Minnick (101), Vincent Zerban (108/115), Peyton Bechtold (130), Adrian McDougle (138) won all four matches at the dual team tournament, which was won by the Martinez Fox Valley Elite.

Edwardsville finished 0-2 in the tournament. It lost to Celtic Elite 50-33 in the first round and received a first-round bye in the consolation round before losing to Bethalto.

Maxon Karnes (115), Drew Gvillo (147) and Andrew Kaltmeyer (275) went 2-0 for Edwardsville.

RUMBLE AT THE RED

The Alton Little Redbirds placed fourth in the Rumble at the Red on Saturday at Vandalia High.

Charlie St. Peters (7&8 42-44), Jonathon McMillan (7&8 57-58), Landon Mayer (7&8 60-65), Aiden Stemm (7&8 87-92), Braden Johnson (9&10 75-81) won championships, Colton Fulcher (6&U 44-47), Leland Pepper (7&8 50-51), Brandon Green (7&8 60-61), Michael Brunkhorst (7&8 68-74), Corbin Barnard (9&10 90-99) placed second, Breyden Betts (6&U 450-47), Jeffrey Brunkhorst (6&U 45-48), Brandon Green (9&10 60-66) finished third and Bentley Shelton (6&U 47-48), Riley Short (7&8 54-56), Jordan Abner (9&10 66-72) were fourth.

The Bulls Wrestling Club placed 11th with 121.5 points. Abraham Wojcikiewicz was the team's only champion, winning the 11&12 111-119 division. Brody Johnson (7&8 56), James Wojcikiewicz (7&8 71-75), Anthony Michelon (7&8 76-79) and Vincent Moore (9&10 47-49) placed second, Hayes Potter (7&8 57-60) was third, Bradley Ruckman (9&10 60-66), Isaac Wojcikiewicz (13&14 133-140) finished fourth and Drake Champlin (11&12 124-131) was fifth.

The Granite City Wrestling Club finished 15th with 88 points. Zander Johnson (6&U 38-39), Dawson Hawthorne (7&8 50) placed first, Ryan Batson (6&U 39-40), Aiden Batson (6&U 44-46), Trevor Gihring (11&12 61-64) were third and Tyler Moore placed fourth in the 9&10 75-81 division.

The Roxana Outlaws were 20th with 51.5 points. Avery Jaime (7&8 50-50) and Cooper Harris (9&10 97-106) finished second, Noah Thomas was third in the 6&U 40-43 division and Justin Theis placed fourth in the 11&12 80-84 division.

The Edwardsville Wrestling Club was 28th with 22 points. K.J. Jamison scored the team's only points with a first-place finish in the 7&8 68-74 division.

GEORGE NEMETH TOURNAMENT

The Trimpe Middle School Royals and Coolidge Junior High Braves finished fourth and fifth, respectively, at the George Nemeth Tournament on Saturday at Granite City High School.

Houston Armbruster (84), Peyton Bechtold (130) and Vincent Zerban (108) placed first for Trimpe and Maurice Dodson (70), Collan Humphrey (189) and Mason Kelly (215) won championships for Coolidge at the middle school tournament, which is named after the late two-time state wrestling champion at Granite City High School.

Trimpe finished with 198 points and the Braves scored 193. Mater Dei won the 11-team tournament with 253.5.

Also for the Royals, Caleb Tyus (89) and Briley Christeson (147) finished second and Caine Tyus (95), Dillon Dublo (122), Shelton Naumann (189), Samuel Neumann (215) and Logan Cooper (275) placed third and Vincent Cafazza was fourth at 156.

Carlos Nerri (177) and Cody Humphrey (275) placed second, Ben Skaggs (84), Jacob Volz (156) and Zach Smith (166) finished third and Dylon Boyd (74), Ricardo Garcia (115), Christian Paddilla (138) were fourth.

LITTLE DEVILS OPEN

The Granite City Wrestling Club finished fourth with 330 points in the Little Devils Open on Sunday at Belleville West High School.

Ryan Batson (6&U 2), Dawson Hawthorne (7&8 13), Caleb Scott (11&12 40) and Austin Hale (11&12 45) won championships, Trevor Gihring (9&10 33), Trevor Gihring (11&12 40), Seth Brooks (11&12 47) and Mason Kelly (13&14 55) placed second, Carter Turnbough (7&8 17), MacKenzie Pratt (9&10 34) were third, Aiden Batson (6&U 4), Jaxson Kelly (7&8 28), Christopher Rodgers (9&10 33), Chance Farris (11&12 43) placed fourth, Braden Kelly (9&10 37), Luke Robles (9&10 38) were fifth and Roman Janek (9&10 36), Drew Price (9&10 37), Cameron Coleman (11&12 42) finished sixth for Granite City.

The Edwardsville Wrestling Club was sixth with 293 points. Lucas Speedy (6&U 3), Blake Burns (7&8 11), Aidan Schmidt (7&8 20), Lucas Rigoni (7&8 25), Max Miller (9&10 36) and Brenden Landau (9&10 37) finished second, Braden Burns (7&8 11), Connor Schmit (7&8 15), Ryan Riche (7&8 16), Liam Schmidt (7&8 19), Mace Karnes (7&8 22), Kayleb Kent (9&10 37), Scott Snyder (9&10 38) , Drew Landau (11&12 43) and Ethan LaRue (13&14 55) were third and Brenden Peach (6&U 2), Luke McCoy (9&10 34), Jack Rigoni (9&10 35) and Hunter Gander (11&12 41) placed fourth.

The Bethalto Bulls finished eighth with 201 points. Braden Rayner (6&U 6) and Parker Parnell (7&8 22) placed first, Hayden Harshbarger (6&U 2), Hudson Wesley (6&U 10), Brody Johnson (7&8 19) finished second, Zachary Vandevord (6&U 6), Jackson Parnell (6&U 7), Hunter Nolte (7&8 28), Izaac Sullivan (7&8 29) were third, Brody Rayner (6&U 3), Preston Furlow (7&8 14), Hudson Wesley (7&8 18), William Stevens IV (7&8 21), Nolan Ballard (7&8 26), Anthony Michelon (7&8 27), Vincent Moore (9&10 32) came in fourth, Brody Chester (9&10 35) was fifth and Jacob Cranford (9&10 34), Joshua Cranford (9&10 35) were sixth.

The Roxana Outlaws were 15th with 86 points. They had three wrestlers compete in the tournament and all of them placed first. They were Michael Bridgeman (11&12 49), Aaron Niemeyer (13&14 50) and Jason Shaw (13&14 51).