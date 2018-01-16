YOUTH WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Edwardsville Wrestling Club shines at Jon Davis Open

The Edwardsville Wrestling Club had 27 placewinners at the Jon Davis Kids Open over the weekend at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

The EWC's placewinners were Abbrey Dewerff (1st, Open-Girls 92-97), Dylan Gvillo (1st, Senior Elite 115), Genevieve Sanders (2nd, Open-Girls 76-82), KJ Jamison (2nd, Open 9-10 75-78A), Scott Snyder (2nd, Open 9-10 97-101), Darron Dewerff (2nd, Open 7-8 55-55A), Drew Smith (2nd, Open 9-10 95-96), Michael McNamara (3rd, Open 7&8 44-46B), Luke McCoy (3rd, Open 9-10 79-82), Max Miller (3rd, Open 11-12, 89-92), Rocky Hoffstot (3rd, Open 11-12 80-83), Austin Wolfe (3rd, Open 13-14 180-194), Autumn Restoff (3rd, Open Girls 92-96), Ian Kuhne (3rd, Open 13-14 132-140), Carson Hare (4th, Open 7&8 56-56A), Nolan Ballard (4th, Open 7&8, 74-77), David Deuanephenh (4th, Open 13 & 14 78-85) Olivia Baron (4th, Open-Girls 73-74), Blake Mink (5th, Open 11-12 78-80), Knox Verbais (5th, Intermediate Elite 95), Austin Bauer (5th, Senior Elite 101), Triston Abram (5th, Open 9-10 119-130), Patrick Sepanski (5th, Open 13-14 150-166), Isaiah Linhorst (6th, Open 13-14 101-113), Richard Madison (6th, Open 11-12 64-69), Caleb Kujawa (6th, Open 9-10 100-108) and Kyle Kujawa (6th, Open 9-10 119-130).

The Bethalto Bulls had 10 placewinners. They were Avery Jaime (1st, Open 7&8 54-55B), Bryce Griffin (1st, Novice Elite 84), Abraham Wojcikiewicz (2nd, Novice Elite 130), John Chappell (2nd, Open 5&6 45-46B), Bradley Ruckman (2nd, Intermediate Elite 66), Cooper Harris (3rd, Intermediate Elite 108), James Wojcikiewicz (3rd, Open 9-10 88-92), Caleb Scott (3rd, Novice Elite 66), Anthony Michelon (3rd, Open 9-10 95-96) and Drake Champlin (4th, Intermediate Elite 122).

The Roughnecks, a club from Wood River, had nine placewinners – Lleyton Cobine (1st, Open 11&12 72-76), Braden Johnson (1st, Open 11&12 84-88), Aaron Niemeyer (2nd, Senior Elite 89), Brandon Green (3rd, Intermediate Elite 66), Colton Fulcher (4th, Open 7&8 50-51), Michael Bridgeman (4th, Senior Elite 189), Noah Gassard (4th, Open 7&8 80-82), Kadin Carlisle (5th, Open 9&10 84-88) and Tremain Robinson (6th, Open 9&10 72-74).

The Granite City Wrestling Association had eight placewinners – Austin Hale (1st, Novice Elite 138), Mackenzie Pratt (1st, Open Girls 74-84), Shane Price (2nd, Open 13&14 138-147), Mason Kelly (2nd, Senior Elite 275), Roman Janek (2nd, Open 9&10, 103-111), Drew Price (3rd, Open 11&12 99-107), Zander Johnson (3rd, Open 7&8 43-44) and Jaxson Kelly (4th, Open 7&8 86-89).

OZARK DISTRICT CHAMPIONSHIPS -- The Bethalto Bulls had four placewinners at the Ozark District Championships at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis.

They were Wyatt Harris (1st, B502), Hudson Wesley (3rd, Bantam B65), Kaden Witsken (3rd, Bantam B70) and Brady Hasenjaeger (6th, Midget M55).