YOUTH WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Edwardsville Wrestling Club wins regional title

The Edwardsville Wrestling Club gave its home fans something to cheer about on Feb. 24.

EWC won the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation South Regional championship by winning the 17-team tournament with 454.5 points at Lincoln Middle School. The team also qualified 39 wrestlers in the intermediate, novice and senior divisions in the sectional tournament at Highland on Saturday.

The Bethalto Bulls finished second with 280 points, the Roughnecks of Wood River came in fourth with 220, Roxana was 12th with 46 and the Alton Little Redbirds were 13th with 45.5.

The Granite City Wrestling Association competed in another IKWF South Regional in East St. Louis on Saturday and finished fourth with 220 points.

EWC had 14 qualifiers in the senior division. They are Jack Summers (79, 1st), David Deuanephenh (3rd, 84), Austin Bauer (101, 1st), Dylan Gvillo (108, 1st), Landen Schickedanz (108, 4th), Isaiah Linhorst (108, 3rd), Ian Kuhne (138, 1st), Colten Carstens (138, 3rd), Evan Holderer (138, 4th), Brayden Doak (147, 3rd), Patrick Sepanski (3rd, 156), Luke Williams (177, 3rd), Austin Wolfe (189, 1st), Sterling Campbell (275, 1st).

The novice qualifiers are Richard Madison (3rd, 66), Paul Kostich (4th, 74), Hunter Gander (3rd, 79), Noah Harper (4th, 79), Dominic Federmann (4th, 84), Blake Mink (3rd, 84), Max Miller (3rd, 89), Rocky Hoffstot (4th, 89), Autumn Restoff (4th, 95), Drew Landau (1st, 95), Henry Collins (4th, 108), Sebastian Campbell (3rd, 156) and Auston Berleman (2nd, 156).

The intermediate qualifiers are Ryan Richie (1st, 58), Mace Karnes (3rd, 62), KJ Jamison (2nd, 79), Hayden Hilmes (4th, 79), Luke McCoy (1st, 84), Knox Verbais (1st, 95), Drew Smith (3rd, 101), Finn Martin (2nd, 108), Brendan Landau (1st, 108), Eliana Clark (2nd, 122), Kyle Kujawa (2nd, 138) and Triston Abram (1st, 138).

The Bulls had 17 sectional qualifiers. The senior qualifiers are Ben Skaggs (2nd, 95), Shawn Minick (3rd, 115), Evan Zobrist (3rd, 122), Colton Carlisle (1st, 122), Alexander Miranda (2nd, 130), William Wright (2nd, 138), Miguel Gonzalez (1st, 156). Qualifying in the novice division are Caleb Scott (1st, 62), Bradley Ruckman (1st, 66), Joseph Lathwood (1st, 70), Bryce Griffith (1st, 84), Drake Champlin (1st, 115), Sean Bechtold (2nd, 122), Abraham Wojciekiewicz (1st,122). Anthony Michelon (4th, 89), James Wojcikiewicz (3rd, 95) and Cooper Harris (1st, 101) advanced in the intermediate division.

The Roughnecks have 14 sectional qualifiers. Advancing in the intermediate division are Zane Skelton (4th, 58), Jonathan McMillan (2nd, 62), Brandon Green (1st, 66), Lyndon Thies (1st, 74), Tremain Robinson (2nd, 74), Elijah Brown (3rd, 89), Abbrey Dewerff (4th, 95). Braden Johnson (2nd, 89) and William Baumgartner (3rd, 74) are the novice qualifiers and Dominick Tanner (1st, 74), Aaron Niemeyer (2nd, 84), Elias Thies (1st, 89), Kylen Rose (1st, 166) and Michael Bridgeman (1st, 177) are the senior qualifiers.

Nathan Harrison (4th, intermediate 62), Jordan Carter (2nd, novice 108) and James Herring (1st, novice 138) are the Roxana sectional qualifiers and Ian Davis (2nd, intermediate 70), Anthony Anderson (2nd, intermediate 101) and James Betts (3rd, intermediate 108) will represent Alton at sectionals.

IWCOA FRESHMAN/SOPHOMORE SOUTH REGIONAL

The Edwardsville Tigers turned in a strong showing at the IWCOA (Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association) Freshman/Sophomore South Regional at the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Center last weekend in East St. Louis.

The Tigers had 13 wrestlers qualify for the sectional round, four of them won regional titles. Tyler McCracken (195), Caleb Harrold (160), Blake Moss (182) and Connor Surtin (106) won championships in their respective weight classes.

The sectional tournament is scheduled for Saturday at Granite City. The top four finishers qualify for the state tournament at the Bank of Springfield Center on March 10-11 in Springfield.

Also for Edwardsville, Grant Matarelli (101), Will Zupanci (145), Grant Schmid (113), Kyle Smith (220) and Lloyd Reynolds (285) placed second, Jack Kassab (113), Mitchell Steinkuehler (138) and Mason Wilke (126) came in third and Stuart Lech was fourth at 182.

The Alton Redbirds had six sectional qualifiers. Pierre Evans was the team's only regional champion as he placed first at 145. Damien Jones finished second at 126, Bryant Minton (101), Lawson Broce (132), Gus Kodros (120) finished third, Kyle Hughes came in fourth at 285.

The Warriors will have five wrestlers at sectionals. Michael Boyd (101) and Storhm Jones (120) won sectional titles, David Groetecke (160) came in second at 160 and George Kisor (152) and Jay Justice (170) placed fourth.

Peyton Bechtold and Brady Christeson will represent Civic Memorial at sectionals. Bechtold won a regional title at 152, while Christeson placed third at 145.