YOUTH WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Edwardsville Wrestling Club wins sectional title

The Edwardsville Wrestling Club captured another tournament title over the weekend, winning the Illinois Kids Wrestling Federation South Sectional championship at Highland.

EWC placed first out of 49 teams with 312.5 points. The squad also qualified six wrestlers to the IKWF state tournament, which starts on Thursday and ends Saturday at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.

The six state qualifiers are Drew Landau (Novice 95), Jack Summers (Senior 79), Austin Bauer (Senior 101), Dylan Gvillo (Senior 108), Luke Williams (Senior 177) and Sterling Campbell (Senior 275). The top three finishers in the Novice and Senior weight classes at sectionals qualify for state.

Sebastian Campbell (Novice 156), David Deuanephenh (Senior 84), Colton Carlsten (Senior 138) and Austin Wolfe (Senior 189) didn't qualify for state, but they placed fourth in their respective weight classes and earned medals.

EWC won the South Regional championship at Lincoln Middle School last week.

The Bethalto Bulls earned a plaque after finishing third with 268.5 points. The O'Fallon Little Panthers were second with 270 points.

The Bulls had 10 state qualifiers, six of them were champions – Caleb Scott (Novice 62), Bradley Ruckman (Novice 66), Bryce Griffin (Novice 84), Abraham Wojcikiewicz (Novice 122), Shawn Minick (Senior 115), Alexander Miranda (Senior 130). Ben Skaggs (Senior 95) and Miguel Gonzalez (Senior 156) placed second and Joseph Lathwood (Novice 70) and Colton Carlisle (Senior 122) finished third.

Drake Champlin (Novice 115) and Sean Bechtold (Novice 122) were fourth and missed out of a state-qualifying berth.

The Granite City Wrestling Club finished seventh with 171.5 points. The team had eight state qualifiers.

Braden Kelly (Novice 108), Austin Hale (Novice 138), Dylan Boyd (Senior 79), Seth Brooks (Senior 156), Mason Kelly (Senior 215) won sectional titles. Antonio Briagas (Novice 108), Carlos Neri (Senior 189) and Alex Wright (Senior 275) finished second.

The Roughnecks of Wood River placed ninth with 143 points. They had five state qualifiers, all of them were in the senior division. Kylen Rose (166) and Michael Bridgeman (177) placed first and Dominick Tannler (74), Aaron Niemeyer (84) and Elias Thies (89) finished second.

The Alton Little Redbirds finished 39th with 16 points and had no state qualifiers. Roxana came in 41st with 14 points and one state qualifier, James Herring, who finished third in Novice 138.

IWCOA FRESHMAN/SOPHOMORE SECTIONALS

The Edwardsville Tigers will have 9 wrestlers compete in the IWCOA state tournament on Friday and Saturday at Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

Grant Matarelli (101), Connor Surtin (106), Grant Schmid (113), Mason Wilke (126), Will Zupanci (145), Caleb Harrold (160), Stuart Lech (182), Blake Moss (182) and Tyler McCracken (195) will represent the Tigers at state after getting top four finishes at the South Sectional in Granite City over the weekend.

Matarelli, Harrold and Moss won sectional titles, Schmid placed second, Surtin, Wilke, McCracken and Zupanci came in third and Lech was fourth.

Alton had six state qualifiers – Bryant Minton (101), Gus Kodros (120), Damien Jones (126), Lawson Bruce (132), Pierre Evans (145) and Kyle Hughes (285). Evans was the only champion, while Hughes and Jones placed second and Minton, Kodros and Bruce came in third.

Host Granite City had four state qualifiers. Michael Boyd and David Groetecke were second at 101 and 160, respectively; Jeff Tyler came in third at 160 and Storhm Jones finished fourth at 120.

Peyton Bechtold will be Civic Memorial's lone state representative as he placed third at 152.

In the girls division, Alton's Khalia Hughes qualified for state as she finished first at 146.