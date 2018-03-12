YOUTH WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Redbirds soar at freshman/sophomore state tournament

The Alton Redbirds turned in a strong showing in the Illinois Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association State Championships over the weekend at the Bank of Springfield Center in Springfield.

The Redbirds had a pair of state champions and two other wrestlers place at the two-day state tournament.

Pierre Evans, a sophomore, won a championship in the 145-pound weight class after beating Jason Hermann of Stockton in a tiebreaker in the title match. Khalia Hughes, also a sophomore, won the 146-pound weight class in the girls division after beating Sydney Manos of Stillman Valley 9-3 in the title match.

Khalia's brother, Kyle, finished eighth at 285 pounds after losing 10-8 to Joshua Escobedo of Joliet West in the seventh-place match.

Damien Jones came in sixth at 126 after losing 10-4 to Mount Carmel's Colby Lopez in the fifth-place match.

Civic Memorial's lone representative, Peyton Bechtold, finished fifth at 152 after pinning Oak Park-River Forest's Ronald Massari as time expired in the first period in the fifth-place match.

Edwardsville had nine wrestlers and Granite City had five compete at state, but none of them placed.

IKWF STATE TOURNAMENT

Kylen Rose of the Roughnecks Wrestling Club in Wood River was the only area wrestler to win a state title at the IKWF State Tournament over the weekend at the BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford.

Rose pinned Brandon Navarro of the NWO Wrestling Club in the third period of the Senior 166 championship match. He was the only member of the Roughnecks to place at the three-day state tournament.

The Bethalto Bulls had the highest team finish out of the area teams, placing 12th with 97 points. They had five placewinners – Shawn Minnick (second, Senior 115), Bryce Griffin (third, Novice 84), Joseph Lathwood (fourth, Novice 70), Abraham Wojcikiewicz (fourth, Novice 122) and Caleb Scott (sixth, Novice 62).

The Edwardsville Wrestling Club finished 34th with 49.5 points and had two placewinners – Dylan Gvillo (third, Senior 108) and Sterling Campbell (fourth, Senior 275).

The Granite City Wrestling Association came in 35th with 49 points and had four placewinners – Seth Brooks (fourth, Senior 156), Mason Kelly (fourth, Senior 215), Austin Hale (seventh, Novice 138) and Alex Wright (seventh, Senior 275).