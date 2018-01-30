YOUTH WRESTLING ROUNDUP: Roughnecks defeat Bulls in Didi Duals

× Expand Submitted photo The Roughnecks Wrestling Club poses with its third-place trophy after beating the Bethalto Bulls in the Didi Duals over the weekend at Gary, Ind.

The Roughnecks of Wood River and the Bethalto Bulls squared off in the third-place match of the bronze division at the Didi Duals over the weekend in Gary, Ind.

The Roughnecks won 9 of 15 weight classes to knock off the Bulls 43-32. Brandon Green and Lyndon Thies won matches in 70 and 74 pounds, respectively, and earned all-tournament honors. Both wrestlers finished 5-0.

Also for the Roughnecks, Zane Skelton won his 58-pound match against the Bulls to finish 4-1 and was named on the all-tournament team.

The Roughnecks, coached by Jake Sullivan, finished 1-2 in pool play, losing to Tinley Park, defeating Celtics WC and falling to Team 1006.

The Bulls, coached by current CM head wrestling coach Jeremy Christeson, also finished 1-2 in pool play, losing to Lemont WC, beating Champaign and falling to Lincoln-Way WC. Noah Thomas (45), Avery Jaime (55) and Bradley Ruckman (66) were the Bulls' representatives on the all-tournament team.

GEORGE NEMETH MEMORIAL TOURNAMENT -- The Granite City Wrestling Club won the George Nemeth Memorial Tournament with 311.5 points on Jan. 27 at Granite City High School.

The middle school tournament was named after the late two-time state champion in 1957 and 1958.

For Granite City, Caleb Scott (65), Mason Kelly (215) and Seth Brooks (155) placed first, Daniel Berry (167), Maurice Dotson (80), Ben Skaggs (100), Antonio Briagas (105) and Shane Price (145) finished second, Richie Moore (75), Carlos Neri (185), Alex Wright (275) and Austin Hale (135) came in third and Dylon Boyd (85), Logan Lacefield (112) and Aiden Johnson (119) were fourth, Tromondre McCarter (95) and Dawonn Foster (126) were sixth.

Roxana finished ninth with 100.5 points. Connor House was the school's only champion, placing first in 185. Chris Holbrook (126), Rickey Davis (70) and Braden Johnson (90) were fourth, Dynte Baugher (275) was fifth and Camren Sims (75), Hunter Bailey (155) and Zeb Katzmarek (85) were sixth.

Bethalto placed 10th with 84.5 points and had a pair of champions in Bryce Griffin (85) and Colton Carlisle (126). Miguel Gonzalez was fourth at 155 and Evan Zobrist (119) and Ashton Reed (100) finished sixth.

VANDALIA RUMBLE ON THE RED – Five area teams competed in the Vandalia Rumble on the Red on Jan. 27 at Vandalia High School.

The Alton Little Redbirds were the top finisher, placing 11th with 101 points. Jeffrey Brunkhorst (6&U 9), Antonia Phillips (13&14 67) and Davion Phillips (9&10 49) placed second, Randy Cannon (6&U 3), Antoine Phillips (11&12 58) and Durondo Phillips (9&10 51) finished third, Dayza Phillips (7&8 27) and William Kallal (9&10 51) and Teagan Short (7&8 29) were fourth.

The Edwardsville Wrestling Club was 14th with 83 points. Scott Snyder (9&10 50) placed first, Luke McCoy (9&10 46) was second, K.J. Jamison (9&10 45) and Knox Verbais (9&10 48) were third and Ryan Richie (9&10 39) was fourth.

The Granite City Wrestling Club was 18th with 64 points and had a pair of champions in Colton Stearns (6&U 14) and Ryan Batson (7&8 19) and two third-place finishers in Alden Batson (6&U 10) and Tyler Watson (7&8 26).

The Roughnecks Wrestling Club of Wood River finished 24th with 55 points. Kylen Rose (13&14 71) was first, Michael Bridgeman (13&14 72) placed second and Jason Shaw (13&14 66) came in third.

The Bethalto Bulls were 25th with 54.5 points. Joseph Lathwood (11&12 54) was first, Shawn Minick (13&14 68) placed second and Ethan Lathwood (7&8 18) finished third.

TIGERS EGELSTON CLASSIC – The Bethalto Bulls placed fourth in the Tigers Egelston Classic on Jan. 28 at Urbana.

The Bulls got first-place finishes from Hudson Wesley (Bantam 7&8 M), Izaac Sullivan (Bantam 7&8 X), Bradley Ruckman (Intermediate 9&10 G), Cooper Harris (Intermediate 9&10 S) and Alexander Miranda (Senior 13&14 E). Brady Hasenjaeger (Bantam 7&8 H) and Wyatt Harris (Bantam 7&8 Y) were second, Leland Pepper (Bantam 7&8 I), Levi Wilkinson (Intermediate 9&10 H), Colton Carlisle (Senior 13&14 F) and Ayden Wesley (Intermediate 9&10 R) were third and Brody Johnson (Bantam 7&8 P) came in fourth.