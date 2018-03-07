YOUTH WRESTLING: Seven area wrestlers qualify for IESA state

A total of seven area wrestlers will compete in the IESA state tournament this weekend at Northern Illinois University.

The Alton Jr. Redbirds have four state qualifiers, while the Roxana Shells have three. The tournament will be held at NIU's Convocation Center on Friday and Saturday.

Yaveion Freeman, Jason Shaw, Darrius Rogers and Louis Lacey will represent the Jr. Redbirds at state. Levi Wilkinson, Zebediah Katzmarek and Connor House are the Shells' state qualifiers. All seven wrestlers advanced to state by finishing in the top three in the Sectional H tournament on Saturday at the Jacksonville Bowl.

Freeman and Shaw won sectional titles at 85 and 95 pounds, respectively. Lacey (65), Katzmarek (85), Rogers (119) and House (185) finished second and Wilkinson placed third at 70.

Lacey, a seventh-grader, will wrestle Alex Burkeybile of Moline Wilson in the preliminary round at 65 pounds.

Wilkinson, a fifth-grader, will face Justin Pasillas of Harvard in the preliminary round at 70 pounds.

At 85, Katzmarek, a fifth-grader, will wrestle Everett Ciezak of Mundelein West Oak in the preliminary round, while Freeman, a seventh-grader, gets a bye in the preliminary round and will face either Tyler Calam of Freeport Carl Sandburg or Kaz Fox of Shelbyville Moulton in the first round.

Shaw, an eighth-grader, will also get a preliminary round bye at 95 and will wrestle either Tanner Garret of Mt. Zion or Cruz Basulto of McHenry Parkland in the first round.

Rogers, an eighth-grader, will wrestle Carl Sandburg's Issac Robles in the preliminary round at 119.

House, an eighth-grader, will take on Riley Corneliuson of Wilmette in the preliminary round at 195.