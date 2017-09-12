YOUTH WRESTLING: Trio of Bethalto Bulls competes in Indiana tournament

The Bethalto Bulls wrestling club had three wrestlers compete in the IndianaMat Hoosier Preseason Open on Sept. 10 at Carroll High School in Fort Wayne, Ind.

Caine Tyus, Caleb Tyus and Peyton Bechtold represented the Bulls in the high school division.

Caine Tyus finished 2-2, beating Jeff Boots of the Hornet Wrestling Club and Griffin Nicholas of Falcon Wrestling Club, and was eliminated in the fifth round of the consolation bracket in the 109-pound division. Caleb Tyus beat Alex Baggett of Apache Wrestling Club in the first round before losing back-to-back matches and was eliminated in the second round of the consolation bracket in the 116-pound division. Bechtold went 0-2 in the 141-pound division.