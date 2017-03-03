Zach attack

Roxana boys’ basketball coach Mark Briggs had high hopes for Zach Golenor when he joined the program in his freshman year.

“We knew he could score from day one,” Briggs said.

Golenor definitely has been a scoring machine for the Shells all four years. He finished his high school basketball career as the school’s second-leading scorer with 1,423 points. Hunter Reine, now a senior at the University of Missouri-St. Louis, is the all-time leading scorer with 2,067 points.

“Zach earned every bit of those 1,400 points,” Briggs said. “He found ways to score other than being a stationary shooter. The guy can attack the rim and get to the rim and score. In the past years, he’s been more comfortable playing with two or three other guards who can make plays and kick it out to him. Zach can score in many different ways.”

Golenor’s high school basketball career came to an end Feb. 27, when the Shells lost to the Civic Memorial Eagles in a first-round game at the Class 3A Civic Memorial Regional. He finished with nine points in his final game.

The Roxana senior said he’s upset that his high school basketball career is over.

“It’s going to be tough,” he said. “I’ve been playing with this senior group since third or fourth grade. It’s been a really fun ride with them.”

Now, Golenor is hoping to continue his basketball career in college. He has yet to get any offers.

“That would be a really good goal for me,” said Golenor, who plans to attend Lewis and Clark Community College next year. “I just have to get stronger and work on my game and improve myself if I were to go into college.”

If Golenor plays in college, he will continue a basketball career that began when he was a little boy.

“He played it since he was a kindergartener,” said Jimmy Golenor, Zach’s father. “He always loved it and has been around it.”

Golenor finished as the Shells’ leading scorer this season at 18 points per game. He scored in double figures 24 times, including a career-best 39-point effort against Vandalia on Feb. 14.

“He’s done a lot of things that he has taken the team and put them on his back and carried us through,” Briggs said. “Zach is not a selfish player. The thing about him is he can probably be a little more selfish than what he already is now. He runs the show for us. He’s a great kid. He’s got the highest basketball IQ of any kid I’ve coached in my 17 seasons here.”

Golenor said he was surprised about his effort against the Vandals.

“It was unbelievable,” he said. “I didn’t realize I had that much. I was going into the flow with my teammates and it was incredible.”

Three nights later, Golenor scored 29 in the Shells’ regular season finale against Hillsboro. It was his last home game.

“Senior night was a good night with a big crowd,” Golenor said. “It was awesome and we just had to come out and play our best.”

Golenor’s effort didn’t help the Shells finish with another winning season. Roxana lost its final five games and finished 12-18 after winning 20 games the year before.

“This is our first year of not being .500 or better in the last 10 years, so tradition will hopefully get that next kid who wants to be like Zach Golenor,” Briggs said. “He’s been a role model for many kids in our program, so that’s what his job was and he’s doing a nice job carrying on that legacy.”

Golenor earned a spot on this year’s all-South Central Conference team. He earned first-team honors and he was the only Roxana player on the all-conference team.

When he joined the Roxana High program as a freshman, Golenor was coming off a solid basketball career at Roxana Junior High, where he led the Vikings’ eighth-grade team to a trip to the state tournament.

“When we played him as a freshman, what we were concerned about was can he guard and he proved he can guard,” Briggs said. “The last couple of years, he guarded a lot of the teams’ better players.”

Golenor averaged 5.5 points per game in his freshman year. The next year, he averaged 10 points per game and helped the Shells win a regional championship. Last year, he was second to Trace Gentry on the team in scoring at 14 points per game.

Golenor hit a milestone against Madison in the fifth-place game of the Metro East Lutheran Thanksgiving Turkey Tip-Off on Nov. 26. He hit the 1,000-point career mark after scoring 15 points vs. the Trojans.

“It was a really big accomplishment for me,” Golenor said. “To do it in front of a lot of friends and family, it was really awesome to achieve that goal.”

Golenor said another big highlight for him this year was playing with his younger brother, Jake, a freshman.

“I know he can shoot, so I obviously look for him and I hope he makes one,” the Roxana senior said. “It’s pretty cool when he makes a basket because the crowd gets fired up.”

Golenor, who was one of six seniors on the Roxana squad this year, credits Briggs for his outstanding high school basketball career.

“He helped me a lot and he taught me a lot,” he said. “He’s one of the best people around and he helped me become the person I am. He helped me mature.”

