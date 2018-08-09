TRIAD to provide scam and app seminars

Triad

The Madison County TRIAD program will offer two seminars for residents to learn how to avoid scams.

The first event will be 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 22, at Faith Countryside Apartments, 1331 26th St. in Highland. The second event will be 5-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 30, at the Granite City Township building, 2060A Delmar Ave. in Granite City.

At both seminars, residents will learn about scams and apps. Madison County Sheriff’s Office representatives will provide a Facebook awareness presentation to help residents navigate the social media platform. Refreshments will be served.

For more information, call (618) 296-2800 or email TRIAD@co.madison.il.us.

