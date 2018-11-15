United Way’s annual campaign raises more than $76 million

United Way of Greater St. Louis announced Wednesday its annual fall fundraising campaign raised $76,006,420 in the St. Louis region.

This year’s campaign co-chairs Dr. Mark S. Wrighton, chancellor of Washington University, and Jeff Fox, chairman and CEO of Harbour Group, made the announcement at a celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel.

“Once again, the St. Louis region has shown incredible generosity and compassion by coming together to support one another,” Wrighton said. “We want to thank everyone, on both sides of the river, from our labor unions to companies big and small, who gave their time and treasure to make this year’s campaign a success and help local families live their best possible lives.”

“The magnitude of people helped through United Way’s campaign – more than 1 million children, families and seniors in 324 ZIP codes – is incredible,” Fox said. “The mission of United Way is people helping people, and the St. Louis region steps up every year to demonstrate this. Through this generosity, so many people will receive support through education, health, basic needs and financial stability.”

More than 100,000 residents and 1,800 companies made contributions through United Way’s community campaign, which represents the largest United Way fundraising campaign in the nation. It is the organization’s largest source of funding, which includes workplace giving, corporate giving, strategic investments, grants, issue-based funding and donor-directed investments. United Way of Greater St. Louis partners with local agencies, programs and services to support 1 in 3 people in a 16-county region throughout St. Louis.

Wrighton and Fox were joined during the evening’s celebration by Rich McClure, board chair of United Way of Greater St. Louis, and Orvin Kimbrough, president and CEO of United Way of Greater St. Louis.

Community Campaign by the numbers

Thirteen companies, their employees and participating labor unions were recognized for combined team gifts of more than $35 million this year. Team gifts combine the donations of employees with the company’s corporate contribution.

At the $6 million or more level in team gifts were the associates of Edward Jones. This year, Edward Jones associates invested a record $6.8 million into the community through United Way, the single largest company campaign in United Way history.

At the $4 million or more level in team gifts were employees of Enterprise Holdings Inc. and Worldwide Technology.

At the $3 million or more level in team gifts were employees of Bayer U.S. and Centene Corp.

At the $2 million or more level in team gifts were employees of Ameren, Spire Inc. and Wells Fargo Advisors.

At the $1 million or more level in team gifts were employees of Anheuser-Busch, BJC HealthCare, Emerson, Nestlé Purina PetCare Company and Schnuck Markets.

The St. Louis Regional Business Council, which represents more than 100 area firms, raised more than $14.8 million this year.

Follow AdVantage on Facebook and Twitter